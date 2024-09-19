Open Extended Reactions

Raya, right, was the clear best player on the field Thursday night, making a double save from a penalty to ensure Arsenal took a draw home from Atalanta. Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal shared the points with Atalanta on Thursday night as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Neither side created much in the way of chances in the first half, with Bukayo Saka's effort from a free-kick the best of the opening 45 minutes, while Gabriel Martinelli's strike that flashed over the bar from inside the box was never threatening the goalkeeper. The hosts almost got in front when Thomas Partey conceded a penalty early in the second half, only for David Raya to produce an impressive double save against Mateo Retegui to keep the score even.

Juan Cuadrado was next to come close to scoring with two efforts from outside of the box, before Arsenal's best chance of the second half fell to Martinelli, who missed the target after being played in by substitute Raheem Sterling.

Not much urgency was shown after that effort, with the Gunners looking happy to take a point as they secured a well-deserved clean sheet amid a strong defensive performance.

Positives

A point away against the Europa League winners is something to build on for Arsenal in the league phase, during a performance in which they defended excellently throughout aside from giving away a penalty.

Negatives

The Gunners could need to have more cutting edge going forward as they struggled to create a regular flow of chances. Martinelli had the best one and should have done better with it in the second half, but too often the final ball was over hit and led to a turnover of possession.

Manager rating (1-10)

Mikel Arteta, 6 -- Timed his substitutions well and was unlucky not to see an instant impact after Sterling created the biggest chance of the game shortly after coming on. A patient approach also meant Arteta's side was difficult to break down, with Atalanta only able to threaten from outside of the box aside from their missed penalty.

Player ratings (1-10; 10: best. Players introduced after 70 minutes receive no rating)

GK David Raya, 8 -- Received some information from the sidelines before saving the penalty from Mateo Retegui, and then reacted excellently to deny the rebound attempt. The clear difference on the night.

DF Ben White, 6 -- Often in the right position and got forward at the right times to support the attack. Unlucky with a cut-back that went across the Atalanta box after some positive link-up play with Bukayo Saka.

DF William Saliba, 7 -- Dealt with situations when called upon and chose the right moments to go tight to an opponent and take charge during one-on-one duels. A crucial tackle late in the game was required to deny Ademola Lookman a shot at goal.

DF Gabriel, 7 -- Intelligent positioning meant Gabriel was never too far from Atalanta playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and he made it difficult for the hosts' talisman to make an impact on the game. Dominant when challenging in the air.

DF Jurriën Timber, 6 -- The 23-year-old kept things simple and never looked like being beaten down the flank. Looked composed in possession when helping transition the ball forward.

MF Kai Havertz, 6 -- The 25-year-old stretched the play to provide a long ball option for his side and led a number of attacks, but his end product could have been better.

MF Thomas Partey, 5 -- Partey helped maintain Arsenal's structure in the middle of the pitch, but he could have been more accurate with his passing at times. Had Raya to thank after giving away a penalty in the second half.

MF Declan Rice, 7 -- The England international was quick to spot the danger and ensured he was always in the right areas to clear it. Provided a strong link between midfield and attack, as one of the standouts for the Gunners on the night.

FW Bukayo Saka, 5 -- The winger forced a save from the goalkeeper with a well placed free-kick but was otherwise quiet for Arsenal on the right side. Replaced by Raheem Sterling in the second half.

FW Gabriel Jesus, 5 -- Gabriel Jesus worked hard while leading the line but struggled to make a meaningful impact before being replaced by Leandro Trossard in the second half.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, 5 -- Flashed an effort over the bar with one of few chances created by Arsenal. Martinelli also worked hard when helping out Timber. Had Arsenal's best chance of the second half but missed the target again.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Leandro Trossard (On for Jesus, 58"), 6 -- Trossard tried to get Arsenal moving in the right direction by carrying the ball down the left flank before playing simple passes inside.

Jorginho (Partey, 58"), 6 -- On for Thomas Partey before the hour mark and kept things ticking in midfield, though he could have taken more care with possession at times.

Raheem Sterling (Saka, 72"), N/R -- An appearance tonight saw him become the first player to represent four different English teams in the Champions League. Created a chance quickly after coming on when picking out Martinelli, who smashed over the bar.

Riccardo Calafiori (Timber, 72"), N/R -- A positive performance by the summer signing, who seamlessly adapted to the match, stuck to his task well defensively and provided a spark when driving with the ball through midfield.