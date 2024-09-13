Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool and trio (left to right) Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are being the team we thought Arsenal would be. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We're already back!

You might think three games is too early to readjust our preseason Premier League rankings, but you are wrong for two reasons: (1) The transfer window ended after the season started, and (2) the now-ended international break gave us both time to pause and reflect on everything we're already ready to admit that we got wrong.

While there hasn't been a ton of movement in our power rankings, the three matches of play and the slew of personnel moves at the end of the summer window did give us enough information to make a handful of notable adjustments to how we view the landscape of the league.

As always, we have each ranked all 20 teams, 1-20, and then combined their rankings to produce one master ranking. The criteria: who we think would win a match if any of these teams played each other on a neutral field in the near future.

The updated rankings are below, followed by some analysis of the most notable changes (or non-changes) from the previous edition of our rankings.

The updated Premier League team rankings