Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted he sometimes still misses the job, 11 years after he ended his legendary career.

Ferguson, 82, left United at the end of the 2012-13 season after reclaiming the Premier League title from cross-city rivals Manchester City, and told the BBC in an interview that aired on Friday that there are times he still thinks about his old role.

"Yeah, I miss it sometimes," he said. "I think the first year after retirement, I went to the European final and I said to [his late wife] Cathy: 'This is what I miss -- big games, the European games.'

"So then I went to most of the European finals because I find something I can relate to, something I would liked to have done every day. Because these are the big events that United should always be involved in."

Ferguson remains the most successful manager in English history, lifting 13 league titles during his time as United boss along with two Champions League triumphs, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Since his departure in 2013, United have struggled for silverware and consistency, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Erik ten Hag all taking permanent charge at Old Trafford.

