The Women's Super League has been sponsored by Barclays since 2019. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's Championship have agreed to a new deal with Barclays to remain as the title sponsor of the leagues, organisers announced on Monday.

A source has told ESPN the deal is worth £45 million ($60m), making it the biggest deal in women's domestic football history. The deal is in the region of £15m annually over three years -- double the bank's previous agreement as the two league's title sponsor -- which was due to expire at the end of this year.

The exact figures have not been disclosed.

"Barclays has been a leading light when it comes to supporting women's football, and they become a founding partner for WPLL as we embark on a transformational journey to grow the game," Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) CEO Nikki Doucet said in a statement.

"This record multi-year investment demonstrates long-term commitment and is important because it provides positive endorsement and increased support for what we are trying to accomplish."

Barclays became the title sponsor of the top two leagues in women's football in England in 2019. The bank also announced on Monday that it has extended its partnership with the Premier League, agreeing a new four-year deal.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, who is an ambassador for Barclays, said: "We constantly talk about the sustainability of women's football and the need for increased investment and long-term partners to truly accelerate the growth.

"Barclays are once again leading the way with their commitment. This investment is exactly what's needed to not only continue the growth but to ensure the game is sustainable for future generations."