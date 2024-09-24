Open Extended Reactions

Feyenoord have announced that Mexico forward Santiago Giménez is to miss three months with a thigh injury he suffered against NAC Breda.

Giménez has scored four times in seven appearances for the club this season. They are fifth in the Eredivisie.

The injury means Giménez will miss Mexico's friendly against the United States in Guadalajara on Oct. 15. He is also set to be absent for both legs of Mexico's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in November against opponents yet to be confirmed.

Giménez joined the Dutch side from Liga MX's Cruz Azul in July 2022 on a four-year contract and made an instant impact. In his first season, the forward won his place in the starting XI before netting 23 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

He propelled Feyenoord to the league title during that inaugural season, which inspired then-Mexico head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino to hand him a call up to the national team. He now has 30 international caps.