The first Clásico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been set for Oct. 26 at the Bernabéu.

The clash between Spain's two most successful clubs will see Madrid's star signing Kylian Mbappé make his bow in the famous fixture. It will take place at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. E.T.) and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barça have made a perfect start to the domestic season under new head coach Hansi Flick, winning all six of their fixtures so far.

Madrid, meanwhile, are in second place, four points behind their great rivals.

The announced schedule means Barça will have one fewer rest day than Madrid, owing to their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich taking place on Oct. 23.

Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in a rematch of the 2023-24 European final on Oct. 22.

Carlo Ancelotti's side completed a double over Barça last term when the Catalan club were under the stewardship of Xavi.

Both league games between the sides were decided by Jude Bellingham winners in stoppage time. Madrid also won 4-1 in the Spanish Supercopa in January 2024.