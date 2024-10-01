Hyderabad hold Chennaiyin to goalless draw for first point and more from matchweek 4 of ISL 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The ISL can be a hectic affair with matches happening almost daily (sometimes twice a day) so to help you keep track of all the goings on, we will be putting out this rolling report after every match herein on. In this report, we look at all the games that will happen in the days leading up to a rest day.

The report on all matches from matchweek 3 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 4 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC earned their first point of the 2024-25 ISL season with a goalless draw in their first home game of the season. It was another disappointing night out for Owen Coyle's team who couldn't break Hyderabad down, despite playing around 20 minutes against 10 players following Parag Shrivas's red card for his second bookable offence.

Hyderabad's captain Alex Saji had an immense game for them at centre-back, despite having to play around 70 minutes on a yellow card. Chennaiyin had 6 shots on target and 13 shots overall, but Arshdeep Singh had only one real difficult save to make - the same number as his opposite number Samik Mitra.

It was a disappointing result for Chennaiyin, who have now picked up only one out of six available points from their last two games against Mohammedan SC and Hyderabad, which has quite taken the sheen off their superb opening day win over Odisha FC.