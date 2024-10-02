Open Extended Reactions

Washington Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez said he will not play injured players, including Trinity Rodman, unless they are "100% available" ahead of facing unbeaten league leaders Orlando Pride.

Rodman sustained a back injury in the final minutes of the 3-0 loss to Kansas City Current last month, leaving the field in a wheelchair. Giráldez previously said it is "not a big injury," but the 22-year-old did not travel with the team for their previous fixture, a 2-1 victory against Angel City.

Giráldez did not give a timeline on Rodman's return but said he would not play her unless she is "100% available."

"For me, the most important thing is to be available but 100% available," Giráldez told Futbol W on Tuesday. "Sixty percent, for me, is not enough; you have to report 100%. You help the team in the most important part of the season because playoffs are very important, so everyone must be ready and available as soon as possible but, for sure, being healthy [is most important].

"We have a good roster in terms of numbers, and we were giving opportunities to other players so they had the chance to play the last game.

"When you win, it's an important push for us as a team, understanding that we need the whole team, but if any case happens and you have other ones, you have to be ready to compete."

Trinity Rodman's return from injury won't be rushed. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Giráldez would not give an update on his squad's availability ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash, not wanting to add pressure on the players. Second place Spirit travel to face unbeaten league leaders Orlando Pride on Oct. 6.

Croix Bethune remains out for the rest of the season, while defender Casey Krueger is still suffering with an adductor injury.

"They [Orlando] are doing a huge job, and we have a good opportunity to beat them. Why not? We are competing well and we have chances to win and what we want is to keep competing as we are doing so far. We are preparing for playoffs so this is a good game to prepare for that," he continued.

"They are doing a good job, but we are doing a good job too. We have chances to win and we have to face the game in the same way that we faced the game against Angel City."

When asked if Rodman could reach the same level as Giráldez's former player Aitana Bonmatí, considered best in the world, the head coach replied, "She's there. ... She's nominated for Ballon d'Or now because she did an important job, especially with the national team.

"For me, she can lead the team to win games. In the important moments, she's been there so, for me, she has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. She has the potential because [of her] characteristics."