Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi has said he has no regrets over his decision to turn down a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The 25-year-old was Liverpool's top choice in defensive midfield but despite their lengthy pursuit, Zubimendi opted to remain at the club he's spent his entire career at.

La Real have endured a difficult start in LaLiga this season with just two wins from their opening eight games. However, their indifferent form hasn't made Zubimendi question his decision to remain at the club.

"Of course I don't regret it, I can't think that way after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don't affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I'm excited about having a good season," he said.

"In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible.

"It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one."

Zubimendi's profile rose over the summer after his exploits with Spain at Euro 2024. In the final against England, he came on in place of the injured Rodri at half-time and shone in the deep-lying midfield role as Spain went on to win 2-1.

The manner in which Zubimendi seamlessly plugged the Rodri-shaped hole has seen him being touted as a target for Manchester City in the January transfer window following his compatriot's season-ending injury last month. However, the Real Sociedad midfielder was quick to shut down those reports and reiterated his desire to remain in San Sebastián.

"You can all rest easy in winter," he said. "My philosophy is to do at every moment what comes from within. So far, things have gone well for me.

Martin Zubimendi was part of the Spain side that won Euro 2024 this summer. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

"It is true that there was a lot of noise [in the transfer window]. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace."

Meanwhile, Zubimendi's former midfield partner at Real Sociedad, Mikel Merino, made his debut for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, following his move to north London from La Real in the summer.

The Basque club host Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.