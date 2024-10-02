Transfer Talk: Barcelona eyeing Neymar return

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window might be shut across Europe's top five leagues, but the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca looking to bring back Neymar to club

Barcelona are weighing up a sensational move for former player Neymar, reports Spanish outlet Sport. They suggest a move for the superstar could hinge on the future of Manchester City's Erling Haaland -- with Neymar being the backup transfer target should Barca miss out on the Norwegian striker.

It is understood that the LaLiga giants have made Haaland their "top priority" for the summer of 2025 however, with the 32-year old's Al Hilal contract expiring next summer, he will soon be able to sign for the club of his choosing on a free transfer.

With hopes of being selected for Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, a return to Barcelona could be the perfect way for him to stay match-ready in the months leading up to the tournament.

Neymar is currently preparing for his return to action, having spent a year on the sidelines after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Neymar is reportedly linked with a return back to his former club Barcelona. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are keen on Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, reports BILD. The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, scoring a stunning 30-minute hat-trick against Celtic on Tuesday. While Adeyemi remains under contract at Dortmund until 2027, it seems Liverpool could soon test the club's resolve with a blockbuster bid. BILD reports the Reds would be willing to pay €50 million ($55.3m) to acquire his services, although it is unknown whether that would be enough to tempt the Bundesliga side into a sale.

- Arsenal have joined the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David, Football Insider reports. The Gunners are just the latest club to be linked with David, as Serie A giants Juventus and Internazionale are also thought to be keen on signing him in January. David is set to become a free agent next summer, meaning interested parties may be able to sign the striker for a cut-price fee in a few months.

- Manchester United are working to extend Kobbie Mainoo's contract until 2029, Nicolo Schira reports. The transfer insider also suggests the deal will include an option for an additional year, which would keep the 19-year-old at the Red Devils until 2030 at the earliest. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

- Manchester United and Arsenal are in "no rush" to pursue a deal for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, Ekrem Konur reports. The 21-year-old is one of Europe's most sought-after forwards, having scored 24 goals in 50 games for the Bundesliga club since joining them last season. Nevertheless, it is reported that Sesko's decision to sign a contract extension has prompted several interested parties to "reassess their transfer strategies."

- Arsenal are "hopeful" they can keep teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri to sign a long-term contract, reports TalkSPORT. Fresh from scoring a brace against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup last week, the Gunners are already preparing the groundwork for a contract offer to keep the 17-year-old at the club. While Nwaneri cannot sign a new deal until he turns 18 next March, talks are said to be "well underway," with the England under-17 international keen to remain in north London.