Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal confirmed he suffered a "serious cruciate ligament injury" in his team's 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal on Saturday.

The Spain international was stretchered off in obvious distress in added time at the end of the second half after injuring his knee when going to play the ball upfield and colliding with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

Carvajal later posted on Instagram confirming the nature of the knee injury, adding that he would need to have surgery and be out of action for several months.

Speaking after the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid's players were "sad" and "worried" for their teammate.

"It looks like a serious knee injury, it has to be evaluated in the next few hours," Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference. "The dressing room is sad, and worried. Something happened that we wish wouldn't happen. It happens, with this schedule. Unfortunately it's happened to a very important player for us."

Dani Carvajal was stretchered off in Real Madrid's win over Villarreal. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Carvajal was shortlisted for the men's 2024 Ballon d'Or after a 2023-24 season which saw him win a LaLiga and Champions League double with Real Madrid, and then lift Euro 2024 with Spain.

"He's a fundamental player for us with his experience, his seriousness, and his professionalism," Ancelotti said. " He's obviously sad, and disappointed, but there isn't much to do. We'll see what the medical assessment says, and then think about his recovery."

Federico Valverde had put Madrid ahead in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and Vinícius Júnior added a spectacular second goal after the break, but Madrid's victory was overshadowed by Carvajal's injury in added time.

"It's a shame," Valverde said. "In the end, the result isn't the most important thing, Carva's health is what matters."

Ancelotti was also asked about Vincius' fitness, after he was withdrawn in the 79th minute with a shoulder problem.

"He's stiff," Ancelotti said. "He had a cervical problem, he's in pain. He'll have tests in the next few hours."

The Italian said it was too soon to consider whether Madrid might be forced to sign a right-back, with Lucas Vázquez the only alternative to Carvajal in the first-team squad.

"This isn't the day," he said. "We have a lot of faith in Lucas Vazquez. During this break we'll have time to talk about it. The market is closed, there aren't a lot of options."

Madrid's win put them level on 21 points with leaders Barcelona, who visit Alavés on Sunday.