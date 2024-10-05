Transfer Talk: Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign De Bruyne

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign Man City's De Bruyne

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is "urging" his side to make an attempt to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It is reported that Ronaldo thinks the 33-year-old would transform the club, and he is said to have already made contact with their hierarchy amid belief that it is possible to tempt him there with an offer worth $1 million-per-week.

De Bruyne was on the radar of Al Nassr over the summer when he entered the final year of his contract with Man City, and his future at the Etihad Stadium remains unresolved. It is expected that he would be required to take a salary reduction on his current £375,000-per-week deal to stay with Pep Guardiola's side, which could open the door for clubs in the Saudi Pro League to make a swoop for his signature.

De Bruyne has made five appearances for the Citizens this season, but remains out with an injury he sustained in the 0-0 Champions League draw against Internazionale.

Cristiano Ronaldo is using his influence at Al Nassr to push the club to splash the cash for Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is open to a move to the MLS or Saudi Pro League, reports Calciomercato. Pogba, 31, is set to return to training in January after his four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months, and it is expected that the Bianconeri will look to move him on due to his €10 million-per-season salary.

- AC Milan remain interested in FC Porto forward Samu Omorodion, per Relevo's Matte Moretto. The Rossoneri, who made an approach for the 20-year-old in the summer, are said to have made a further enquiry for him, amid hopes of signing him in the next transfer window. Omorodion has scored seven goals in his last five games, and he has also recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

- An agreement has been reached between Juventus and Porto over a future move for winger Francisco Conceição, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 21-year-old has been in bright form during his loan spell of late with the Bianconeri, with two goals and an assist in his last two matches, and it is reported that a €30 million fee has been agreed between both clubs to make his stay at the Allianz Stadium become permanent.

- Internazionale are interested in a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, according to Relevo. The Serie A are reported to have made contact with the 24-year-old's representatives in recent weeks, amid hopes of landing him when his contract expires next summer. Multiple clubs are said to be watching his situation, including Barcelona and Newcastle.

- Sevilla are keen on a loan move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, reports Sport. Talks are believed to be set to take place in the coming weeks between the 21-year-old's representatives and the Blaugrana, who could be open to moving him on when the transfer window opens in January. He has made just two appearances this season when coming on as a substitute during Champions League clashes against Monaco and Young Boys.