Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lauded the "unbelievable" attack of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal after the LaLiga leader's 3-0 win at Alavés on Sunday.

Lewandowski netted a first-half hat trick at Mendizorroza, with two of the goals set up by Raphinha, as Barça restored their three point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table heading into the international break.

No player has been involved in more goals in Europe's top five leagues this season than Lewandowski (10 goals, two assists), while both Raphinha (five goals, four assists) and Yamal (four goals, five assists) also feature among the eight players to be involved in nine or more goals.

"Of course we are working on [the chemistry between them]," Flick said in a news conference when asked how much work had gone in to helping the trio gel.

"Every training and when you have meetings, you show them from the tactical side and also positions are very important. They are doing great and the dynamic from these players is unbelievable and helps us a lot.

"At the end, we score so many goals which is good for us and helps us also for the next matches to have this confidence in our game, in our idea to play football."

In 11 matches in all competitions, Barça have now won by three of more goals on five occasions, with Lewandowski, who turned 36 in August, winding back the years to play a prominent role under Flick.

In all competitions, the Poland international has now scored 12 times and is averaging more than a goal per game.

Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are in fine form for Barcelona. David Ramos/Getty Images

"Everyone supports Lewy and he knows what to do in the box -- in front of the goal he's the best player for me," Flick added.

"He's been amazing over such a [long] period, to score so may goals, it's very good. I am very happy with him. You can see he's 100% fit and the other teammates are supporting him really good."

Raphinha, who captained Barça against Alavés, has also been in fine form this season. His free kick set up Lewandowski's first goal against Alavés and he led a counter-attack which ended with the second, too.

"His dynamic is really good and I think that he can still get even better," Flick said of the Brazil international, who also scored one and made another in the midweek win over Young Boys in the Champions League.

"When he's on his top, top level, then he could score a goal today. But I am very happy for him, it's unbelievable what he's doing."

Barça have now won eight of their nine opening LaLiga fixtures under Flick, six of which have been away from home, scoring 28 goals.

Their form has seen them compared with Flick's Bayern Munich side but he was keen to play that comparison down ahead of a tricky run after the international break, with matches to come against Sevilla, Bayern and Madrid later in October.

"I don't like to compare this because it is a different team [and] situation," he said "This team is completely different. It's very nice to work with them. At the moment, it feels pretty good but I know also that in football things can change very quickly.

"Every match is important and this is what we like to work, step by step, but it is amazing when you see how the team do and the atmosphere in the dressing room, it's really good to see. This is the most important thing, also for the next matches, because they are really tough."

Barça's win at Alavés was slightly tainted by an early injury to Ferran Torres, who was replaced early on with a hamstring problem. He has withdrawn from the Spain squad but Flick was not able to offer any timeframe on how long he may be out.