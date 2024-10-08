Open Extended Reactions

United States international Emily Fox has said she's looking forward to the "craziness" of the Women's Champions League and added that playing in the competition was a key factor in her decision to join Arsenal.

Fox, who joined Arsenal from NWSL side North Carolina Courage in January, is set to make her Champions League debut against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The north London side secured their spot in the group stages of the Champions League after a 4-1 win on aggregate over Swedish side BK Häcken in the final qualifying round.

"I'm super excited. It's one of the main reasons why I decided to come to Arsenal," Fox said.

"Starting on Wednesday, playing Bayern Munich, I'm looking forward to it. All the late-night games and the craziness, I think we got a glimpse of it with all of our qualification games. I'm really excited."

The 26-year-old's growing importance to the USWNT and Arsenal has seen her afforded little rest. She started every game for Emma Hayes' side at the Paris Olympics as they won gold, before immediately being thrust into the new season with Arsenal, where she has been in the starting lineup for each of their seven games.

Arsenal's meeting with Bayern comes in the middle of a gruelling week that began with a 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League (WSL) with Everton on Sunday and will end with a clash against champions Chelsea on Oct. 12.

Emily Fox joined Arsenal in January 2024. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fox said she believes taking it one game at a time -- something she picked up from her experience at the Olympics -- will be key for Arsenal in a season that will see them compete on multiple fronts.

"I think really just focusing on each and every game and not looking too far ahead. I think, for example, this week we have three games in one week, which is a lot. So I think really being present with that because it can get a little crazy if you look at it spread out and zoomed out," she said.

"I also think just kind of doing whatever it takes to win. So whether that is a defender scoring, whether that is me running back tracking ... just like the little moments," she added as another lesson from the Olympics.

Fox has been a bright spot for Arsenal in an underwhelming start to the season that has seen them pick up just five points from their opening three games in the WSL.

"Emily is a world class player. We're so happy to have her here at Arsenal. She attacks well, she defends well," Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said after Sunday's game against Everton.

"I think she's been in a little bit of a transition period in getting used to being, because she's had a little bit different role here at the club team than she had in the Olympic team with the U.S. women, where she's basically works more of a central defender and here is more of a full-back. But I think she's getting back into that full-back position better and better."

The U.S. international said she believes playing a more central role in the defence has added to her game but added that she enjoys being part of the attack.

"I'm looking to do more in the attack and influence a bit more. You kind of have different personalities with different positions and all that you play, so it can be a little bit of a hiccup in terms of transitioning," she said.