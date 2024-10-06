Open Extended Reactions

Jonas Eidevall has called on Arsenal to raise their attacking standards in the "toughest" Women's Super League (WSL) season yet, following their disappointing draw with Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal were unable to find a breakthrough against a resolute Everton side, who picked up their first points of the season at the Emirates Stadium. Despite having nearly 70% possession and taking 15 shots, the hosts were let down by their lack of incision in the final third.

The north London side were similarly laborious on the ball against Leicester City last week and were lucky to come away with a win. Their sluggishness in attack against teams that set up in a low block dented their title challenge last year and appears to have carried over into the new season.

"I think [in the] first-half we played with too little intent," Eidevall told a news conference after the game.

"I think we moved the ball too slow, I think we have quite a bit of control in that half. But we're here at home at Emirates ... I think we should have much higher demands and standards on ourselves in our attacking game.

"And I think when we don't move the ball quicker than that, then it's really hard to break down a side like Everton who prioritise having so many players behind the ball. I think the intent and creating the momentum ... we do that in the second half, but we leave it too late today to be happy with it."

Jonas Eidevall calls on his Arsenal side to improve attacking standards after a goalless draw with Everton in the WSL. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eidevall spoke of the disappointment in the dressing room after the game but was quick to refute suggestions that his forwards have developed a mental block and added that "the belief is still there."

Sunday's result was an inauspicious start to a week that will see them face Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener on Wednesday before facing champions Chelsea on Oct. 12.

When asked if Arsenal's start to the season has heaped pressure on their game against Chelsea, Eidevall said: "I think it's gonna be a really challenging and tough WSL. This season is probably the toughest one that we've ever had and I think the key to being successful is by going game by game.

"Don't look too far ahead, don't look at too many scenarios as well. Make sure that you stay in the present, you prepare for the next game and you do that as well as possible."