Inma Gabarro has become Everton's second player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in the space of two games after Aurora Galli sustained the same injury during the opening game of the season.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that summer signing Gabarro had sustained an ACL injury during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United. The 22-year-old Spaniard was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 11th minute of the game after a collision with United's Leah Galton.

The news came days after key midfielder Galli suffered the same injury in Everton's opening clash against Brighton. She went down in the 87th minute of the 4-0 loss, and manager Brian Sorenson said he thought it was "one of the bad ones" after the game.

Following Gabarro's injury, he had similar concerns.

"We think it's a big one again, but let's see," he said on Sunday. "We are really hurting, it's two key players that mean a lot for us. Inma is a terrific talent, she has showcased that in the few minutes that she was on the pitch today. I feel for her, for both of them."

Inma Gabarro suffered an ACL tear during Everton's defeat to Man United on Sunday. Jess Hornby/Getty Images

After a significant injury crisis marred their campaign last season, Everton will be without two crucial players for most of the 2024-25 season, adding to the concern around their squad depth and ability to compete in the Women's Super League (WSL) and cup competitions.

Everton begin their League Cup campaign on Wednesday night, hosting Newcastle, who were promoted to the Championship last season.

They then travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday in the WSL. The pair will undergo rehabilitation at Finch Farm and will likely miss the entire season.