Former United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter has been named director of football and head coach of the Chicago Fire, the team announced on Tuesday.

Berhalter, 51, will oversee all technical aspects of the Fire's soccer operations, including the first team, the reserve team that competes in MLS Next Pro and the academy.

He replaces Georg Heitz as director of football, and takes over from Frank Klopas as manager. Klopas will step down from his position following the team's final regular season match on Saturday, Oct. 19, and will transition to a new role as vice president of football.

Berhalter will be formally unveiled in his new role next week, and will report directly to Fire owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.

"I'm honored to be named Director of Football and Head Coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," Berhalter said. "Chicago is an incredible city with a true love for the sport, and it has become home to me and my family over the last six years. I share Joe's vision of transforming the Fire into a world-class organization that our fans and the city can be proud of, and I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to achieve our goals."

Berhalter will be aiming to turn around a Fire organization that has vastly underachieved over the last 15 years, a period that has seen Chicago reach the MLS Cup playoffs just twice. The 2024 campaign was the seventh consecutive season in which the Fire failed to reach the postseason.

Berhalter is coming off a five-year stint as manager of the U.S. men's national team, a period that saw the U.S. successfully qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and reach the round of 16. But a second World Cup cycle wasn't as successful, and following a hugely disappointing showing at the 2024 Copa América last summer, a tournament in which the USMNT failed to get out of the group stage, he was fired as manager. Berhalter's overall record with the U.S. was 44-17-13.

"After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," Mansueto said. "His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men's National Team over the last [five-plus] years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward."

Berhalter began his managerial career with Swedish side Hammarby IF. He later managed and served as sporting director for the Columbus Crew from 2013-18, leading the team to the 2015 MLS Cup final.

As a player, Berhalter spent 18 professional seasons in the Netherlands, England, Germany, and the United States.

At international level, the former central defender earned 44 caps and represented the USMNT at two World Cups in 2002 and 2006.

The Fire, who have a bye week, will play their final match of the MLS regular season against Nashville at Soldier Field on Oct. 19.