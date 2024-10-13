Manchester City go top of the WSL after Khadija Shaw snatches a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield. (1:13)

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw scored twice in the second-half as her side came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday to reclaim first place in the Women's Super League (WSL) from Chelsea, who had gone top by beating Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday.

After Chelsea's game last week at home to Manchester United was postponed, the Blues beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium to make it a perfect nine points from three games, but Shaw's stoppage-time winner saw City back at the summit with 10 points from four games.

Gareth Taylor's team had to work hard for victory as Liverpool withstood enormous early pressure and then broke out to take the lead in the 41st minute, when Olivia Smith's brilliant shot from well outside the penalty area nestled in the corner of the net.

Liverpool striker Sophie Román Haug had a penalty claim turned down just before the hour mark and moments later City levelled when Shaw headed home Lauren Hemp's cross.

It took until stoppage time but eventually Liverpool's defence buckled, as Shaw held off a defender and rifled home the winner to send City back to the top.

Khadija Shaw scored both of Manchester City's goals in their WSL match against Liverpool. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Earlier, summer signing Elisabeth Terland got her first two goals for Manchester United as they beat visiting Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, while Brighton continued their excellent start to the season with a 1-0 win at promoted Crystal Palace.

Those wins left United and Brighton level on nine points with second-placed Chelsea and above Liverpool and Arsenal in fifth and sixth on five, Spurs with four and Palace on three.

Everton remain bottom on two points after a 1-1 stalemate with visitors West Ham United, who stay one place above them on goal difference, while Aston Villa and Leicester City played out a 0-0 stalemate to leave both teams on two points.