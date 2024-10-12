Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has defended his players after boos echoed around the Emirates Stadium following their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Fans have become increasingly vocal following two damaging results for the Gunners in four days.

Bayern Munich humbled the Women's Super League (WSL) side 5-2 on Wednesday in their first game of the Champions League group stage before Chelsea scored twice in 16 minutes to claim victory in the London derby.

Asked about the discontent among Arsenal fans that was evident after both Chelsea goals and at half-time, Eidevall said his players were hurting and talked up their commitment.

"They should see the players and how incredibly hard they work," Eidevall said after the game. "How much heart they have, how much character they have for the club. That I hope gives supporters belief.

"I fully understand that people are disappointed when we don't win football matches and we are also really disappointed.

"We are really hurting, I'm hurting, the players are hurting. We want to do that better so I fully understand that in that moment. Just as you're allowed to show emotions when we win, you're allowed to show emotions when you lose.

"They invest everything, they travel, they support us, they give us absolutely everything. I totally understand their frustration when we don't win football matches."

Jonas Eidevall's position as Arsenal manager has been under scrutiny following an underwhelming start to the season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Following the consecutive losses to Bayern and Chelsea, Eidevall is under significant scrutiny.

The pressure had been bubbling since Arsenal's lacklustre 1-0 victory over Leicester City and a disappointing goalless draw with Everton, but the defeats have escalated calls for his departure.

He is now in his fourth campaign at the helm of the Gunners, but after failing to return significant silverware -- only winning the League Cup twice in 2022-23 and 2023-24 -- his future is in doubt.

Eidevall deflected questions over his job security, saying: "I gave absolutely everything today in preparation for this game.

"You can see the players gave absolutely everything on the pitch. That's the part you can control as a coach. That's what you can control and ask for from the players as well.

"It's just focusing on the next match and I just need to focus on the things I can control."

Arsenal have earned five points from four games so far this season, winning only once in the league.

They sit four points behind the WSL title-holders Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

While it would be premature to say that the disappointing results rule Arsenal out of title contention, they are already significantly behind their top-three rivals.

"It certainly doesn't help with league-winning ambitions," Eidevall said of the result against Chelsea. "But it doesn't change the perspective that you need to go game by game.

"You need to do your absolute best in every single game but there is no point in hiding away from reality in saying it's a bad start to the season."