Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams remains on track to make his season debut against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

"He lacks some game time but that is normal," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said at a news conference Friday. "He is feeling very well, doing well, has good sensations and has trained very well this [international] break with us. He is ready."

Adams, the United States captain at the 2022 World Cup, had back surgery in early July.

Adams was limited to three Premier League games last season because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him from Sept. 27 until March 13. He returned for two matches, then didn't play for the Bournemouth after March 30 because of back spasms.

Tyler Adams could make his first appearance of the season against Arsenal on Saturday. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The 25-year-old Adams played a full game for the U.S. as it was eliminated from the Copa América with a 1-0 group stage loss to Uruguay on July 1 and had back surgery days later.

Adams was not included in newly hired U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for friendlies against Panama and Mexico during the past week. The U.S. beat Panama 2-0 before losing by the same score to Mexico on Tuesday night.

He could return to the national team for a two-leg Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica next month.

Also set to return this weekend, is Adams' U.S. teammate Tim Weah.

The 24-year-old also missed the USMNT's October friendlies and has made only four appearance for Juventus so far this season while dealing with an ankle injury.

However Juventus manager Thiago Motta said Friday that Weah was fit to return for the Serie A side against Lazio on Saturday.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.