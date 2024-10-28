Open Extended Reactions

Soccer's top stars from around the world filled the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Alongside the men's and women's Ballon d'Or award, the Kopa Trophy (best young men's player), Gerd Müller Trophy (top striker), Yashin Trophy (top men's goalie), best men's and women's club, and Sócrates Award (acknowledging humanitarian work by a player) were all awarded on Monday.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the men's Ballon d'Or, the first of his career. Rodri played a key role in Spain winning the 2024 UEFA European Championship and Manchester City winning their fourth straight English Premier League title.

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second straight year. Bonmatí had eight goals and 11 assists in the recent La Liga season and scored in the UEFA Champions League final, which resulted in Barcelona's second straight title.

Tuxedos were the norm on the red carpet for soccer's biggest names. Here's a look at the best looks from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.