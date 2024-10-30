Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final will be played at Houston's NRG Stadium on July 6, Concacaf announced Wednesday.

In September, the organization revealed the14 sites in 11 areas will be used for the tournament, which starts June 14. It avoided the Eastern Seaboard, staying away from FIFA's expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

It is the first time the Gold Cup final will be held in Texas. NRG Stadium, the regular home of the NFL's Houston Texans, was also chosen to host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Houston's NRG Stadium has regularly hosted soccer events. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The United States sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and '23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including in 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including in 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.