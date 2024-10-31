Open Extended Reactions

Sydney FC have received a welcome boost with star signing Douglas Costa cleared of a serious hamstring injury.

Coach Ufuk Talay said the Brazil international could be back within a week after Costa missed out on his side's 1-0 loss to Auckland FC on Sunday.

English import Joe Lolley also limped out of the defeat with a groin issue. Talay said neither would play against Brisbane Roar on Friday, but the Sydney boss was confident the pair could feature in next week's Asian Champions League Two game against Sanfrecce Hiroshima or their A-League Men clash with Macarthur FC.

"With Douglas we're taking it week by week, there might be a possibility that he might be available for either game [next week]," Talay said.

"They will both miss this game but moving forward I think we are in a good place."

Meanwhile, Talay revealed that emerging midfielder Corey Hollman will face up to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.