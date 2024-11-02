Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has condemned the decision to go ahead with eight LaLiga games this weekend after fatal flooding in Spain's Valencia region.

The deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history have killed at least 211 people and dozens were still unaccounted for, four days after torrential rains swept the region of Valencia, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said earlier on Saturday.

Sánchez added that emergency services had carried out over 4800 rescues in the days since, and helped over 30,000 people in flooded homes, roads and businesses.

A total of eight thousand soldiers are being deployed to assist in rescue and recovery efforts, while thousands of volunteers have also been helping to clear streets and provide food and water to those in need.

The tragedy is already Europe's worst flood-related disaster since 1967 when at least 500 people died in Portugal.

Saturday's clash between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as Villarreal versus Rayo Vallecano are among several games postponed over the weekend after the floods, while the regional government has declared three days of mourning.

"It doesn't make any sense," Simeone told reporters ahead of his side's home game against Las Palmas on Sunday.

"What is happening is very tough. It's moving, seeing the people who've gone out into the streets to help, who with a shovel and their tools are trying to collaborate.

"That speaks very well of the country, of the people and we want to help where we can. There are people having a very bad time. It is very sad, and they tell us to carry on, and here we are, carrying on."

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir showed his support for the casualties of the disaster on Saturday, celebrating his goal against Real Valladolid by holding up a shirt emblazoned with a message of solidarity.

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno's hometown Massanassa has been impacted by the floods. His assistant, Dani Pendín, dedicated the team's 1-0 win to him and the victims.

"I would like to dedicate the victory to all the victims, to those affected and to the coach, who has made a huge effort [to be here]," Pendin said. "He is not sleeping. I wanted to dedicate this to him and to all the people who are having a bad time.

"He's tired, but he hasn't dipped even for a minute and not everyone does what he did. Training, preparing for the match, the trip in the Copa del Rey .... If anyone deserves it, it's him."

Girona announced that they would donate all proceeds from their match on Saturday "to the victims of the terrible consequences of the storm that has affected the Valencian Community."

Players celebrated the goals in their 4-3 win over Leganes by holding up shirts with "Força Valencia" on the back.

One of goal scorers, Miguel Gutiérrez, took out two shirts, one with a message for a friend as well. He explained: "The most important thing to talk about today is what is happening with the floods. The match takes second place. Madrid aside, Valencia is the city where I have spent the most time and where I have a lot of close friends. I have seen videos, I have been on video calls with friends and it is a real disaster, a real madness."

"The shirt, the first one I took out, was for a friend of mine, Enrique, whose mother is missing. She was taken away in the current and they are still trying to look for her. I said to him, 'if I score, I'm going to dedicate the goal to you, I'm going to dedicate it to all the people of Valencia.'

"It's crazy what has happened and it gives me goosebumps just remembering everything I've seen, all the videos ... all the help they are receiving is still not enough."

However. Girona coach Michel echoed Simeone's stance that the match should not have gone ahead.

"I have told them we don't have much to celebrate because it was a game that should not have been played," he said. "Miguel has loved ones there, I don't, but what's happening leaves you in shock. It's a tragedy what we are seeing in Valencia.

"But I am proud of my players in a sporting sense. I can't ask for anymore from them."

A moment's silence is taking place before each LaLiga game being played this weekend, while the league is also collaborating with the charity the Red Cross to help raise money for those affected by the flooding.