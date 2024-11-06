Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants football matches called off because of the devastation caused by the floods in Valencia. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Valencia's LaLiga fixture against Espanyol set for Sunday has been postponed as the city continues to deal with the fallout of deadly flooding that hit the southeastern region of Spain last week.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the league had requested the delay of both that game and Levante's away contest with Tenerife in the country's second division, with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirming the postponements on Wednesday.

Flood waters swept through the Valencia region after heavy rainfall on Oct. 29, with the full scale of the loss of life and damage to homes, businesses and transport links becoming apparent in the following days.

As a result, five Copa del Rey games were immediately postponed last week and rescheduled for later in November.

Five games were also called off across the top two tiers of Spanish football over the weekend, including Real Madrid's trip to Valencia, Villarreal's match with Rayo Vallecano and Levante's fixture against Málaga.

In Liga F, Valencia and Levante's games were both off last weekend and the RFEF announced on Tuesday that Sunday's derby between the two sides has also been postponed.