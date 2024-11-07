Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers has said the women's team's Champions League fixture clash with the men's Carabao Cup game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace is a "hard dilemma," with the club now liaising with UEFA over a change of location.

Arsenal were due to play Bayern Munich in the home leg of their final group game of the Champions League on Dec. 18 at Emirates Stadium; however, the men's team were drawn at home against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on the same night, meaning the club will have to move or rearrange the pivotal Champions League fixture.

The two Premier League clubs confirmed the cup tie on Tuesday evening. This led to speculation and concern over the decisive women's Champions League fixture after Arsenal lost 5-2 to Bayern Munich in the opening groups stage game.

Interim manager Renee Slegers said that while the timing is problematic, it is only a "bump in the road" for the growth of women's football at the club.

"I understand it's a question and I understand that it's being discussed in media as well," Slegers told a news conference on Thursday.

"I think it's been a very hard dilemma for the club. Two great teams competing in competitions, and I think what Arsenal has been doing really well is pushing the growth of women's football for a very long time.

"I think this is a bump on the road, but what Arsenal has done for women's football over time is very strong."

Rearranging the fixture is complicated due to UEFA's broadcasting pairings, and Arsenal are obliged to let the German champions train at the stadium on Dec. 17, the day before the fixture, ruling out the possibility of playing on Dec. 19.

North London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur were also drawn to play at home, with the Metropolitan Police requesting the two games to be held on different days, forcing Arsenal to play on Dec. 18.

Arsenal are currently in talks with UEFA about moving the game to Meadow Park, the non-league ground used for Women's Super League (WSL) games last season. Arsenal moved their women's team to the Emirates full-time this season, except for three WSL games to be played at Meadow Park.

However, the Borehamwood stadium does not meet UEFA regulations, and an exemption would have to be granted.

Arsenal beat Valerenga 4-1 in the Women's Champions League on Oct. 16. Getty Images

A source told ESPN that this is not the ideal situation due to ticket sales likely exceeding the 4,500 capacity.

The source said that on Wednesday tickets were removed from sale, but had been available since September. There is no official word as to when they will again be available for sale.

The source told ESPN that around 7,500 tickets have been sold for the fixture against Bayern Munich. Arsenal attracted a crowd of 5,613 for their first Champions League home game against Valerenga.

The 5-2 defeat was the first of two losses, followed by 2-1 at home to Chelsea, leading to manager Jonas Eidevall's resignation.

Departures from Arsenal have continued since Eidevall, with Sporting Director Edu Gaspar also stepping down from his role.

"I think he's meant a lot for the women's team as Arsenal. He has meant a lot for the whole club," Slegers said of Edu.

"[I'm] sorry he's leaving, but he got a really good opportunity so I wish him all the best. The structure that we have in place here is very strong. It's not dependent on one person so I think what Arsenal has built is much bigger than that. We feel comfortable with the structure that we have."

Slegers also confirmed that his departure would not affect the process of appointing Eidevall's replacement, adding: "I think there's a process in place, so there is a technical committee working on this process, and it's not affected by this."