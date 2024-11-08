Open Extended Reactions

Players in the USL Super League, a women's league which has Division I status from the U.S. Soccer Federation, have voted to unionize and will be part of the USL Players Association going forward.

The USLPA is now the exclusive bargaining representative of the USL Super League players.

Earlier this week, the players engaged in what is called an "authorization card check" in which a majority of players voted that they wanted union representation, and that they wanted the USLPA to bargain on their behalf.

The USL Super League began play in August 2024. Courtesy of USL Super League

According to USLPA spokesperson Bri Visalli, a former professional player with the Houston Dash, 97% of eligible players voted for union representation, easily exceeding the simple majority required.

These players included only USL standard contracted players, and therefore, didn't include loaned or academy players.

The USL then voluntarily recognized that the players are represented by the USLPA, which also represents players in the USL Championship and USL League One.

"Today is an important day in U.S. women's soccer history with the USL granting voluntary recognition to the USLPA on behalf of the USL Super League players," the USLPA said in a statement.

"There has been a clear need for increased opportunities for women professional players in this country for some time. However, it is also imperative that these opportunities are ones which provide players with respect and the ability to self-advocate.

"Voluntary recognition is an important step towards accomplishing those important goals. The USLPA looks forward to working with the USL in the best interests of all Super League players, and to beginning the collective bargaining process in earnest."

The USL Super League said in a release that it will establish a "Labor Committee," consisting of representatives from Super League clubs, to work in partnership with the USLPA. The two sides will negotiate and work to ratify a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that will define the employment terms of the league moving forward.

"We're pleased and we're excited to work with the USL Players Association on behalf of the players to collaboratively build the future of the Super League in a long-term sustainable manner," USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

The USLPA and USL have previously negotiated two CBAs, the first was for USL Championship players in 2021, with the second agreed upon with the USL for League One players just over a year later.

Vandervort added, "I'm optimistic to work with the PA, and the USL has had a great relationship with USLPA over time, so we look forward to those conversations."