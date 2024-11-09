Open Extended Reactions

Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side after their dreadful run at home continued on Friday with a 3-1 loss to Auxerre at the Stade Velodrome.

De Zerbi's side are second in the Ligue 1 table but have won just one of five home games this season. They have lost their last two matches, conceding three goals in each.

"If I'm the problem, I'm ready to leave. I'll leave the money and hand back my contract," De Zerbi, who was appointed coach in June, told reporters after the most recent defeat.

"I came to Marseille for the Velodrome, to play at the Velodrome. And I can't get the players to give here what I see in training and in away games. It's my fault, it's my responsibility.

Roberto De Zerbi was appointed as head coach of Marseille in June after he left Brighton at the end of last season. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

"Playing at the Velodrome is a privilege. I want to be able to pass on to the people who work with me what I think about football. And I can't do that."

Marseille next travel to face eighth-placed Lens on Nov. 23.