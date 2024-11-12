Transfer rumors, news: Barça eye Marmoush to replace Lewandowski

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have identified in-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as a future successor to Robert Lewandowski, while Real Madrid are lining up a move for Al Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte to solve their defensive crisis. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Omar Marmoush has made a lightning start to the season with Eintracht Frankfurt. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, according to Sport. The 25-year-old has been one of the in-form strikers in Europe this season with 14 goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, and it is reported that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta sees him as a statement signing that would excite the fans, as well as a future replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Previous reports have indicated that an offer worth €45 million would be required to land the Egypt international.

- Real Madrid are lining up a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, reports Relevo. Los Blancos are believed to see the 25-year-old as a potential future successor to Dani Carvajal, who is set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Porro has made 13 appearances for Spurs this season, and it is reported that the LaLiga club's pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold won't affect their interest in the Spain international.

- Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, reports Teamtalk. Both clubs are reported to have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan following a run of impressive form in the Bundesliga during which he has stood out for his athleticism. Die Adler are said to be expecting offers for his signature in January, but whether he leaves the club could depend on whether he overcomes his recent thigh injury by then.

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, reports Football Insider. It is reported that Spurs have identified the 29-year-old as an ideal signing to bolster their attack amid plans to add proven quality and experience to their current squad. A move is believed to be more likely to be explored next summer, with manager Pep Guardiola not looking to offload any players in January due to current injury concerns within his side.

- Inter Miami and LA Galaxy are interested in Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, reports Ekrem Konur. Pogba, 31, has recently been reported to be in talks with the Bianconeri to end his contract at the Allianz Stadium, and it is said that both MLS clubs are "closely monitoring" his situation. He has also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Premier League ahead of his return to football next March.

- Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on the situation of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. There is said to be "significant interest" from clubs in England's top flight, with Diomande enjoying a bright campaign this season in the Portuguese league. The 20-year-old's contract isn't set to expire until the summer of 2027, and it is expected that an offer between €50m and €60m plus add-ons would be required to sign him. Bayern Munich aren't believed to be in the race for his signature.

EXPERT TAKE

Sam Marsden, ESPN's Barcelona correspondent, gives his view on a possible move to Camp Nou for Omar Marmoush.

Barcelona's front three have been insatiable this season, but beyond Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's form, there are several reasons why they club feel they need to bolster their attack next summer. The lack of depth and width behind those three was illustrated when Yamal missed Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad through injury. Lewandowski, meanwhile, will turn 37 next summer. The Poland international is in great form, netting 19 times already this season, but there is an awareness at the club he needs to be replaced in the short-to-medium-term. However, with his contract set to be extended until 2026 due to a clause based on appearances, the search for a No. 9 may be parked for a year due to Barça's other needs. Diario Sport suggests that Eintracht Frankfurt's free-scoring Omar Marmoush has emerged as a target, although Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyökeres are said to be Barça's first-choice Lewandowski replacements. At a reported €45m, Marmoush would be a cheaper option, while he may also be more willing to play second fiddle to Lewandowski for a season. He is also more versatile, so could play deeper or wider as well, if required. Barça also want to sign a winger, though, with Nico Williams and Rafael Leão among those coveted. Despite an improving financial situation, there is unlikely to be money for both a winger and a striker. If Lewandowski keeps his goal-scoring form going until May, it's clear where Barça's priorities will lie next summer.

OTHER RUMORS

- Another defender being linked with Real Madrid is Mario Hermoso, with the former Atletico Madrid centre-back -- and Real youth product -- "on Madrid's radar" since excelling in Serie A with Roma after joining last summer. (Marca)

- Negotiations are ongoing between AC Milan and left-back Theo Hernández over a new contract. The 27-year-old wants to sign a long-term extension at the San Siro, but his representatives are looking for a "substantial" salary increase. His deal runs until the summer of 2026. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus are in pole position to sign Jonathan David from Lille when his contract expires next summer. The 24-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 19 matches this season, has also been linked with Inter Milan, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Footmercato)

- Manchester United are considering offering a contract to Juventus captain Danilo. The 33-year-old defender, who previously played for Manchester City, is a free agent at the end of the season. Juve could look to get a transfer fee for their captain in January rather than see him walk away next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Midfielder Arthur Vermeeren is "closer to saying goodbye forever" to Atletico Madrid having already been involved in 13 games for RB Leipzig this season, with the Bundesliga club having an obligation to make his loan permanent if he plays a "relatively low" number of games. (Diario AS)

- Neymar says he is "very happy" in Saudi Arabia amid talk that he could leave Al Hilal. He is out of contract next summer. (ESPN Brasil)

- Santos president Marcelo Teixeira says he has a "concrete project" for Neymar to return to the club in 2025. (ESPN Brasil)

- Tottenham Hotspur will rebuff any offer from Real Madrid for centre-back Cristian Romero when the transfer window reopens. The report says that Spurs are desperate to keep the 26-year-old, who has a contract which runs until the summer of 2027. (Football Insider)

- Talks are ongoing between Real Madrid and the representatives of Al Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte. (AS' Eduardo Burgos)

- Real Madrid will make "four signings" to strengthen their squad, but those deals won't come until next summer. (AS)

- Bayern Munich are set to challenge Madrid for the signature of Jonathan Tah. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is set to consider his future in January amid interest from Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

- Several clubs are exploring a January move for USMNT and PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Grêmio and São Paulo are considering a move for Brazil international and FC Porto full-back Wendell. (UOL)

- Bayern Munich centre-back Eric Dier is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with the Bundesliga side not currently planning to renew his contract. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba next summer. (Le 10 Sport)

- Chelsea, Everton, and Leicester City are interested in Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, who has a €20m release clause. (AS' Eduardo Burgos)