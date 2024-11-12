Luis Miguel Echegaray is full of praise for Enzo Maresca and Chelsea after holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard will not play in Norway's Nations League matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan as he needs time to get match fit after recovering from his ankle injury, the Norwegian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old came off the bench in added time during Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan in the Champions League last week -- his first appearance since suffering the injury while playing for Norway on Sept. 9 -- and returned to Arsenal's starting XI in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

However, following an assessment from Norway's medical staff, a decision has been taken to rest him for their upcoming Nations League clashes against Slovenia and Kazakhstan so he can "continue his rehabilitation."

"I've been through a long training period and when you haven't practiced football in the last nine weeks, it's natural not to be 100% yet. I need to listen to my body, complete this rehab process and get my foot back in good shape," Ødegaard said in a statement.

"The hope has always been to be able to play the national matches, and if I hadn't played the match on Sunday, it would have been out of the question to participate for Norway anyway. But it's a bad feeling to lose these games, I love playing for Norway and with this team. But I have great faith in the boys and wish them the best of luck -- there are still good opportunities to win the group."

Norway's team doctor Ola Sand said Ødegaard needs more time to be match-ready following the "complicated" injury.

"This has been a complicated ankle injury. With very few training sessions with the team [Arsenal] over the past nine weeks, it's natural that the body is not 100% at this stage," Ola Sand said.

Martin Ødegaard suffered the ankle injury while playing for Norway on Sept. 9. Annelie Cracchiolo/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"After thorough examinations and conversations, we have agreed that Martin will not be ready to play in the matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

"In consultation with him, we've agreed that it's better for him to return to London to continue his rehabilitation there."

Arsenal managed to win three of their first four Premier League games without Ødegaard, including the win over Tottenham and draw against Manchester City. However, the midfielder's absence has been sorely felt more in defeats to Bournemouth and Newcastle that has left Arsenal nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side next play again on Nov. 23 in a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report