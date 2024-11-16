Hungary's Marco Rossi gives an update on assistant coach Adam Szalai's health after pitchside collapse at Nations League game against the Netherlands. (0:38)

Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was in "stable" condition after he was evacuated from the Nations League game against the Netherlands, the Hungarian Football Federation said on Saturday.

The game at the Johan Cruyff Stadium was halted after seven minutes when Szalai suffered what looked to be a seizure on the bench.

His legs could be seen kicking as he lay on the ground, quickly surrounded by staff members and substitutes.

It led to a 13-minute stoppage while he was being treated and it was only after a discussion among the players on the field that the Hungary team agreed to play on.

Robert Szaniszlo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The federation said in a statement on X that Szalai "is stable and he is conscious" after being taken to an Amsterdam hospital by ambulance.