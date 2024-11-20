Open Extended Reactions

Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres netted four goals on Tuesday in a 6-0 rout of Azerbaijan to overtake Erling Haaland as the top scorer in the Nations League.

The 26-year-old started the evening with five goals from five Nations League games and now sits at nine goals, two ahead of Haaland's seven.

His third goal of the night in the 58th minute -- scored only a few seconds after the game restarted following another Swedish goal -- took the Sporting CP forward to eight goals in six games in this edition of the Nations League, one more than Haaland.

Gyökeres -- one of the most in-demand players in world football this season -- didn't stop there and added his fourth goal of the game soon after.

"I'm hungry and I want to score a lot of goals," Gyökeres said. "I feel like I'm in good shape. I'm often in the right place and I try to finish in the area."

"We needed to win by a certain goal difference and we did. It was a good night. It's fun to score so many goals."

Viktor Gyökeres is the top scorer in the Nations League. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland had been the top scorer ahead of the final evening of games after the Manchester City striker scored seven goals for Norway, including a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The Sporting CP forward was involved in the build-up for Dejan Kulusevski's opening goal and scored his first goal in the 25th minute off a cross from Kulusevski. His second came in the 37th minute from a tight angle after being forced wide by a defender.

Gyökeres completed his hat trick in unusual style from Azerbaijan's kickoff. Kulusevski had just scored and Azerbaijan played the ball back to defender Zamig Aliyev from the restart, but Aliyev -- making his debut -- was put under pressure by Gyökeres and let the ball run loose, leaving an easy finish. Gyökeres scored again in the 70th off a cross from Anton Saletros.