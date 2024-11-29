Brazil and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho scores a brilliant free kick vs. Real Madrid in legend's game. (0:25)

Ronaldinho scored a sensational free-kick for Barcelona legends. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil great Ronaldinho showed he has still got it when he scored a brilliant free-kick for Barcelona in Thursday's El Clasico Legends match against Real Madrid.

The game, played in Doha, Qatar, was part of Barça's 125th anniversary celebrations.

With Barça leading 1-0 in the 16th minute, Ronaldinho, 44, delighted the crowd when his right-footed free-kick from the edge of the box rose over the wall and curled into the top corner of the net.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Paco Buyo was left rooted to the spot. Ronaldinho, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, raised his arms and hands during the celebration as though he had even surprised himself with his goal.

Barça posted Ronaldinho's free-kick goal on social media and wrote: "He's still got it."

Barça went on to win 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.