A minor who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior during a Spanish league game at Rayo Vallecano last season has apologised to him, the club said on Friday.

The teenager was identified and reported by LaLiga for hurling racist insults at the Brazil international during a 1-1 draw against Rayo at the Vallecas stadium on Feb. 18.

Due to his status as a minor, the perpetrator reached an out-of-court agreement, which included writing a letter of apology as well as undertaking 40 hours of socio-educational activities requested by the Prosecutor's Office for Minors.

Moreover, he will serve a one-year ban from attending matches in official football competitions and will have to pay a fine given by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

Real Madrid welcomed the punishment and said in a statement: "Since last June, there have now been four legal proceedings, either in criminal or juvenile jurisdiction, which have ended with the punishment of the perpetrators of the unacceptable racist acts committed against Real Madrid players both in different sports stadiums and in forums and social media.

"Real Madrid has acted as a private prosecutor together with its players in these proceedings and is currently prosecuting others, and will continue to strive to protect the values of our club and to eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport."

A leading voice in the fight against racism, Vinícius, 24, admitted he has "suffered a lot and still suffers" because of the abuse he's been subjected to since arriving in Spain in 2018.

LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have worked to combat racism in the country.

In June, three Valencia fans were jailed for eight months for racially abusing Vinícius during a LaLiga game in May 2023, in the first verdict of its kind in Spain.

In September, a Spanish court handed a 12-month suspended sentence to a Mallorca supporter that used racists insults against Vinícius and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze in February 2023.

In October, Spain's national police arrested four people responsible for a hate campaign against Vinícius.