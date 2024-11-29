Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr a 2-0 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League. (1:26)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals as Al Nassr defeated Damac 2-0 and kept alive their Saudi Pro League title challenge on Friday.

The Portuguese star has yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Riyadh in 2022. He struck once in each half to ensure Al Nassr stayed third, five points behind league leaders Al Ittihad. Defending champions Al Hilal are in second place.

Just over a third of the season has been played.

In the 16th minute, Ronaldo fired home from the penalty spot after Abdelkader Bedrane handled in the area.

The defender completed a miserable evening early in the second half when he was red-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both of Al Nassr's goals in their win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Al Nassr FC/Al Nassr FC via Getty Images

With 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo netted from close range to seal the victory. The strike moved him into second place in the league goal-scoring standings with nine, one above Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad and three behind Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Elsewhere, Al Qadsia stayed fourth, level on points with Al Nassr, after beating Al Khaleej 1-0.