Justin Kluivert became the first player to score a hat trick of penalties in a Premier League match in Bournemouth's 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Bournemouth forward Evanilson also became the first player to win three penalties in a single Premier League fixture.

Kluivert, who is the son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona legend Patrick, converted from the spot in the third, 18th and 74th minute of what was his 50th appearance for Bournemouth to help earn Andoni Iraola's side all three points at Molineux.

"To go in the history books is amazing. Super happy with it," Kluivert said.

The win provisionally moved Bournemouth up to 11th in the table, while Wolves dropped into the relegation zone.

The 25-year-old joined Bournemouth from Roma in 2023.

Justin Kluivert made Premier League history during Bournemouth's win over Wolves on Saturday. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil expressed his "full support" for José Sá after the goalkeeper confronted angry fans at halftime of the team's defeat.

Sá gave away two of the record three penalties converted by Kluivert after being tackled receiving back-passes. The Portuguese goalkeeper went to argue with irate fans who were subsequently removed from the stadium.

O'Neil said he did not see the incident but offered his backing to Sá.

"Situations like this that we're in has heightened emotions and responses," said O'Neil, who is under pressure with his team in 18th place.

"José Sá has my full support. Whatever he needs from me he will get. The passes he received today he shouldn't have received. The first one he can clear much quicker, of course he can. None of the players have anything but my full support. We tackle this difficult situation together."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report