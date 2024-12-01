Transfer rumors, news: Man United step up chase for Kerkez

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are eying AFC Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez as a priority in January, while rivals Manchester City have hit a snag in their pursuit of Internazionale star Nicolò Barella. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Milos Kerkez's fine form for Bournemouth has Manchester United circling. OLI SCARFF/AFP

- AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez remains one of Manchester United's main left-back targets heading into the new year, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 21-year-old has been a revelation on the south coast since he joined the club last summer from AZ Alkmaar. Liverpool have also been linked with Kerkez in recent months, who scored his first Premier League goal in Bournemouth's 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

- Manchester City have approached Nicolò Barella in recent months over a potential transfer, Nicolo Schira reports. The Internazionale midfielder is highly regarded by City manager Pep Guardiola but reportedly doesn't wish to leave Italy just yet. As such, the 27-year-old signed a new deal with Inter Milan earlier this month, tying him down until 2029. Barella has been at San Siro since 2020, playing over 180 times for the illustrious Serie A club. It remains to be seen whether City will now turn their attention to other midfield targets in January.

- Juventus have joined the race to sign Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap, according to the Daily Mirror. The 21-year-old striker is viewed by Juve as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahović, should the Serbia international be let go. The Serie A giants are the latest club to be linked with Delap, with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to be interested in the player. The England youth international joined Ipswich this summer, where he has scored six goals in 12 Premier League games to date.

- Al Hilal are working "behind the scenes" to try and sign Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro, says Rudy Galetti. A January move is said to be possible for the young attacker, who has five Spain under-21 caps to his name. Las Palmas will only consider proposals that exceed €20 million, which isn't expected to dissuade the Saudi Pro League side.

- Rangers could face competition from several Championship clubs if they attempt to sign Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt this winter, according to Football Insider. Philippe Clement's side are said to be considering a loan move for Gelhardt in January, which Leeds could be open to. However, the 22-year-old, who has featured just three times in the league this season, is wanted by a number of rival Championship clubs on a short-term basis.