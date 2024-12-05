Hansi Flick is pleased to start December with a win and praises Lamine Yamal's performance after Barcelona's 5-1 win over Mallorca. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Vitor Roque has revealed he considered giving up and retreating to his small farm in Brazil during his difficult spell at Barcelona.

The Brazilian teenage forward admitted he lost his confidence at Barça, whom he joined in January from Brazilian outfit Athletico-PR in a deal worth an initial €35 million ($39m).

Now on a season-long loan at Real Betis, Roque told ESPN: "The most difficult moment was the one I went through there at Barcelona. But thank God, I had my family by my side. If you're not happy, if you don't have confidence, things won't go well.

"Sometimes I would talk to my mother and say 'I don't need any of that, I need to be happy, which is the most important thing'. But sometimes you have to go through things like this to learn, to learn to overcome, learn that it's not easy, learn that it's the process and move on."

Asked if he considered giving up, he said: "Yes. I thought I want to go to the farm there [in Brazil] and be calm, without anyone worrying me, because sometimes it's difficult... a lot of pressure. But it's just about moving forward, having mental strength, continuing to work with great humility and things turning out well. Little by little, I am regaining my complete happiness and confidence, too."

Vitor Roque says he almost moved back to his farm in Brazil after struggling at Barcelona Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barça inserted a €500m release clause in Roque's contract, with expectations high for the player that had impressed at Athletico-PR and with Brazil's youth teams.

"The truth is that I arrived [at Barcelona] very happy," he said. "Fulfilling my childhood dream, which was always my dream to be there, to be experiencing Champions League moments, to be wearing this shirt. When I got there [to Barcelona], I realised my dream of playing in Europe.

"I believe that almost every player's dream is to play in Europe, even more so at a club like Barcelona. Seeing players in the video game and playing alongside them is incredible. I didn't imagine it would happen so quickly in my life."

Roque scored twice in 16 appearances for Barça, most of which were as a substitute, with veteran Robert Lewandowski preferred as the No. 9.

"I already had a lot of anxiety about making things work out," he said. "I think what created the pressure was the price they paid for me, which was a very expensive investment in recent years.

"I wasn't completely ready to resolve the situation or to help the team in the way I wanted, I would have liked to. I would have to have time to adapt, have time to get used to the players, the club, and it didn't turn out the way I liked. And it serves as a learning experience for the next season."

Barcelona had high hopes for Roque after signing the Brazilian last January Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Roque said his beginning to life at Barça was a learning curve.

"There is a lot there that I will carry with me forever," he said. "The biggest lesson was knowing that things pass and enduring the process, which is not easy. If I want to reach my biggest goal I need to know how to endure the process, to know how to be aware that everything will pass, to continue working for yourself."

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has been an inspiration, according to Roque. Like Roque, Vinícius also struggled when he first joined Madrid from Flamengo as a teenager in 2018.

Roque struggled to make an impact last season in La Liga Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Sometimes my representatives use Vinícius as an example of how to be persistent, fight for your space and I completely agree," he said. "He's a player that didn't have an easy life when he arrived [at Madrid].

"Today he is reaping the rewards and I am very happy that he is experiencing this great moment, which he deserves."

Roque has scored five goals in 17 appearances for Betis.

Asked what he has recovered at Betis, he said: "Happiness first, and confidence. From the first day I stepped foot here at Real Betis, I felt like it was a family. I'm having my opportunity, I'm trying to do things in the best way and I'm trying to help the club even more."

Roque has shone for Real Betis this season and the club could end up extending his stay Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Roque has a contract with Barça until June 2031, but Betis have an option to extend Roque's stay for a further season or make his move permanent next summer.

Asked about his future, he said: "Step by step. My biggest aim is to have an excellent season here at Betis, help the team as much as I can with goals, assists, fighting for every ball. And God willing, I can also make the national team, which is one of my biggest dreams.

"Only God knows what will happen in the future."

In the meantime, Roque is looking forward to Saturday's home league game against Barça.

"It's a team that has proven to be one of the best in the world, both in the Champions League and La Liga," he said. "It will certainly be a special match."

Roque will be thrilled to see fellow Brazilian Raphinha, who is having an impressive campaign at Barça after struggling last season.

"He helped me a lot, since when I arrived," Roque said of Raphinha. "He's a guy that people doubted a lot and today he shows that he can do what he did at Leeds before. And he's a guy that can help any team in the world. And he's demonstrating that today at Barcelona and I'm very happy for him."