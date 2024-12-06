Janusz Michallik disagrees with Enzo Maresca publicly playing down Chelsea's chances in the Premier League title race. (2:01)

Michallik: Chelsea are absolutely in the Premier League race (2:01)

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Everton v Liverpool

Goodison Park

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Dwight McNeil | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Iliman Ndiaye

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury/suspension updates:

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Michael Keane, D, knee, DOUBT

Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Caoimhín Kelleher

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Curtis Jones

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Injury/suspension updates:

Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 10

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Diogo Jota, F, upper body, DOUBT

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

Aston Villa v Southampton

Villa Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa

DM Ross Barkley | DM Youri Tielemans

LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Jaden Philogene

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Amadou Onana, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Joe Lumley

LB Ryan Manning | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Nathan Wood | RB Yukinari Sugawara

LM Adam Armstrong | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Tyler Dibling

ST Cameron Archer

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Jan Bednarek, D, knee, DOUBT

Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

Brentford v Newcastle United

Gtech Community Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Yoane Wissa | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Igor Thiago

Injury/suspension updates:

Kristoffer Ajer, D, foot, DOUBT

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rico Henry, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Joe Willock

FWL Joelinton | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Anthony Gordon

Injury/suspension updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Kieran Trippier, D, illness, DOUBT

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Selhurst Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker

DM Ilkay Gündogan

LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Phil Foden, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Mateo Kovacic, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

John Stones, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Old Trafford

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Casemiro | RM Amad Diallo

AM Marcus Rashford | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Joshua Zirkzee

Injury/suspension updates:

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12

Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Fulham v Arsenal

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Joachim Andersen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

Tom Cairney, M, suspension, due back Dec. 22

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka

Injury/suspension updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Gabriel Magalhaes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

Portman Road

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aro Muric

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Harrison Clarke

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Cieran Slicker, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

King Power Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Jordan Ayew | RW Kasey McAteer

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Jakub Stolarczyk, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Georginio Rutter

ST Danny Welbeck

Injury/suspension updates:

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT

Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Danny Welbeck, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Fraser Forster

LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

Injury/suspension updates:

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Ben Davies, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, foot, DOUBT

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Axel Disasi | RB Moisés Caicedo

DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

London Stadium

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Lukasz Fabianski

LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Lucas Paquetá | DM Tomás Soucek

LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen

ST Michail Antonio

Injury/suspension updates:

Danny Ings, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

LB Rayan Aït-Nouri | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | RB Nélson Semedo

DM João Gomes | DM Mario Lemina

LW Rodrigo Gomes | AM Matheus Cunha | RW Hwang Hee-Chan

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15