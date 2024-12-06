Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Everton v Liverpool
Goodison Park
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
LW Dwight McNeil | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Iliman Ndiaye
ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Injury/suspension updates:
James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Michael Keane, D, knee, DOUBT
Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Caoimhín Kelleher
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Curtis Jones
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Injury/suspension updates:
Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 10
Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Diogo Jota, F, upper body, DOUBT
Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
Aston Villa v Southampton
Villa Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
DM Ross Barkley | DM Youri Tielemans
LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Jaden Philogene
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Amadou Onana, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Joe Lumley
LB Ryan Manning | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Nathan Wood | RB Yukinari Sugawara
LM Adam Armstrong | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Tyler Dibling
ST Cameron Archer
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Jan Bednarek, D, knee, DOUBT
Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT
Brentford v Newcastle United
Gtech Community Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Yoane Wissa | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Igor Thiago
Injury/suspension updates:
Kristoffer Ajer, D, foot, DOUBT
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Rico Henry, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Joe Willock
FWL Joelinton | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Anthony Gordon
Injury/suspension updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Kieran Trippier, D, illness, DOUBT
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Selhurst Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker
DM Ilkay Gündogan
LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Phil Foden, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Mateo Kovacic, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
John Stones, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
Old Trafford
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Casemiro | RM Amad Diallo
AM Marcus Rashford | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Joshua Zirkzee
Injury/suspension updates:
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Fulham v Arsenal
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Joachim Andersen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
Tom Cairney, M, suspension, due back Dec. 22
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka
Injury/suspension updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Gabriel Magalhaes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
Portman Road
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aro Muric
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Harrison Clarke
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Cieran Slicker, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook
LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
King Power Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Jordan Ayew | RW Kasey McAteer
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Jakub Stolarczyk, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Georginio Rutter
ST Danny Welbeck
Injury/suspension updates:
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT
Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Danny Welbeck, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Fraser Forster
LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Dejan Kulusevski
Injury/suspension updates:
Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Ben Davies, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, foot, DOUBT
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Axel Disasi | RB Moisés Caicedo
DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
London Stadium
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Lukasz Fabianski
LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Lucas Paquetá | DM Tomás Soucek
LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen
ST Michail Antonio
Injury/suspension updates:
Danny Ings, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
LB Rayan Aït-Nouri | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | RB Nélson Semedo
DM João Gomes | DM Mario Lemina
LW Rodrigo Gomes | AM Matheus Cunha | RW Hwang Hee-Chan
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15