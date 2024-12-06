        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          play
          Michallik: Chelsea are absolutely in the Premier League race (2:01)

          Janusz Michallik disagrees with Enzo Maresca publicly playing down Chelsea's chances in the Premier League title race. (2:01)

          • ESPN
          Dec 6, 2024, 04:17 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Everton v Liverpool
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
          LW Dwight McNeil | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Iliman Ndiaye
          ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Injury/suspension updates:

          James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Michael Keane, D, knee, DOUBT
          Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Caoimhín Kelleher
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Curtis Jones
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 10
          Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Diogo Jota, F, upper body, DOUBT
          Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22

          Aston Villa v Southampton
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
          DM Ross Barkley | DM Youri Tielemans
          LW Morgan Rogers | AM John McGinn | RW Jaden Philogene
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Amadou Onana, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Joe Lumley
          LB Ryan Manning | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Kyle Walker-Peters | CB Nathan Wood | RB Yukinari Sugawara
          LM Adam Armstrong | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Tyler Dibling
          ST Cameron Archer

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Jan Bednarek, D, knee, DOUBT
          Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, DOUBT

          Brentford v Newcastle United
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ethan Pinnock | RB Sepp van den Berg
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Yoane Wissa | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Igor Thiago

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Kristoffer Ajer, D, foot, DOUBT
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Rico Henry, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Christian Nørgaard, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, DOUBT

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sean Longstaff | CM Joe Willock
          FWL Joelinton | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Anthony Gordon

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Kieran Trippier, D, illness, DOUBT

          Crystal Palace v Manchester City
          Selhurst Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matheus França, F/M, groin, DOUBT
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker
          DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LM Savinho | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Phil Foden, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Mateo Kovacic, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          John Stones, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 11

          Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
          Old Trafford
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Lisandro Martínez | CB Noussair Mazraoui
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Casemiro | RM Amad Diallo
          AM Marcus Rashford | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Joshua Zirkzee

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
          Victor Lindelöf, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Fulham v Arsenal
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Joachim Andersen, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
          Tom Cairney, M, suspension, due back Dec. 22
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Riccardo Calafiori | CB Gabriel Magalhaes | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Leandro Trossard | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Gabriel Magalhaes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

          Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
          Portman Road
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aro Muric
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Harrison Clarke
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Cieran Slicker, G, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

          Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
          King Power Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Jordan Ayew | RW Kasey McAteer
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, not injury related, OUT, estimated return Dec. 14
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Jakub Stolarczyk, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
          Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Tariq Lamptey
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Georginio Rutter
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT
          Solly March, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Adam Webster, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Danny Welbeck, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Fraser Forster
          LB Destiny Udogie | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Son Heung-Min | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Dejan Kulusevski

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Ben Davies, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Richarlison, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15
          Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 12
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, foot, DOUBT
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Levi Colwill | CB Axel Disasi | RB Moisés Caicedo
          DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 22
          Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT

          West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          London Stadium
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Lukasz Fabianski
          LB Emerson | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Lucas Paquetá | DM Tomás Soucek
          LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Carlos Soler | RW Jarrod Bowen
          ST Michail Antonio

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Danny Ings, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jean-Clair Todibo, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          LB Rayan Aït-Nouri | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Toti Gomes | RB Nélson Semedo
          DM João Gomes | DM Mario Lemina
          LW Rodrigo Gomes | AM Matheus Cunha | RW Hwang Hee-Chan
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15