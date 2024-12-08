Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid target Arsenal's Saliba

Janusz Michallik explains why Kylian Mbappe has struggled to hit the levels he's shown in the past since moving to PSG. (1:18)

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, while Arsenal defender William Saliba is the No. 1 transfer target of Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

- Arsenal defender William Saliba is the No. 1 transfer target of Real Madrid, says The Sun. Saliba, 23, signed a new four-year contract until 2027 and says he is happy to stay at the club and commit his long-term future. But Madrid are keen to make a transfer happen and will be looking to make a move that could cost around €80m next summer. TBR reports that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is also an option that Madrid are looking at.

- Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Patrick Dorgu, the Mirror reports. The Lecce left-back, who was recently named Denmark's Young Player of the Year, could be available for around €40 million next summer. The 20-year-old is one of several left-backs who have been linked with the Red Devils in recent weeks as Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen the position. The likes of Alphonso Davies, Milos Kerkez and Álvaro Carreras are also reported to be on the club's radar.

- Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis is a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Chelsea next summer, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old is under contract with the Brazilian club until 2028, although that may not be enough to deter bids next summer. Reis is regarded as one of the biggest talents in South America, having made his senior Palmeiras debut earlier this year. He is also a Brazil Under-17 international with nine caps to his name. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are "closely monitoring" Reis' development.

- Liverpool view Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro as a long-term successor to Darwin Núñez, reports Ekrem Konur. Talks have already taken place between the two clubs over a potential transfer, which could happen as soon as January. The 23-year-old has an impressive record for the Seagulls, having scored 24 goals in 48 games for the club in all competitions. Pedro is also a Brazil international, earning his first cap for the Seleção last year against Colombia.

- Jose Mourinho says a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahce won't happen, despite the 39-year-old's deal at Al Nassr expiring next year. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not come," he told reporters. "The first reason is that I have three good forwards and I don't want another one. Cristiano will always be Cristiano, but I don't want him because I'm happy with my forwards. He has the money he earns in Saudi Arabia and a goal of 1,000 goals. What could motivate him to come to Turkey, other than the beauty of Istanbul?"

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen gives us the lowdown on Lecce's Patrick Dorgu.

The versatile 20-year-old has attracted plenty of attention in recent months after a string of promising displays in Serie A. He is left footed, but Dorgu isn't just a left-back and has actually featured most as right midfielder/winger for Lecce. Though his defensive abilities (6.7 duels won per 90 minutes) also make him a valid transfer target for clubs looking to strengthen the left flank too. While he needs to refine some technical details -- occasional sloppy passes, hurried decision-making, over-reliance on his left foot -- his physical attributes are extraordinary for one so young. The Denmark international is hard to knock off balance -- he draws neatly three fouls per 90 minutes -- and a combination of impressive upper-body strength and above average height (6-foot-2) for a wide player, render him highly useful in defensive 1v1s and at clearing aerial danger at the back post. His general defensive application, especially at tracking attacking runs, is also of a high standard. Dorgu's attacking game is still at a stage where enthusiasm shows more than consistent quality. Yet he's scored three goals this season, with the majority of his goal-scoring opportunities born from getting on the end of crosses from the left or through diagonal runs centrally starting from wide right.

Mohamed Salah is close to signing a two-year contract extension to stay at Liverpool, with his current deal ending in the summer. This is seen as a compromise between the 32-year-old forward and his club, as he wanted a three-year extension while the Reds only wanted the new contract to last a year. (Mirror)

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who could be available for around €45m. (Caught Offside)

Chelsea are set to make midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available for a transfer in January, as he has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray, is looking to move to Juventus to reunite with the club's former sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo could leave on loan in January and West Ham are interested. (Footmercato)

Napoli could let forward Giacomo Raspadori leave so they can strengthen in defence, with Juventus, Roma and Atalanta among those interested. Raspadori, 24, could be part of an exchange for Juve's Danilo while the Bianconeri are also looking at Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, free agent Luiz Felipe, Sparta Prague's Martin Vitik and Hellas Verona's Diego Coppola. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, although Celtic are leading the chase. (Calciomercato)

FC Utrecht want to make Miguel Rodríguez's loan transfer from Celta Vigo permanent at the end of the season. There is a clause in Rodríguez's agreement that allows Utrecht to make the move permanent -- which they now intend to trigger. (Relevo)

Rangers could move to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt either permanently or on loan in January. (Football Insider)

AC Milan hope to keep head coach Paulo Fonseca until the end of the season at least, although a change will be inevitable if they don't land Champions League football next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

RB Leipzig could look to former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, while ex-Man United manager Erik ten Hag has also been linked with a possible move to the Bundesliga club to replace Marco Rose. (The Sun)