Transfer rumors, news: Ten Hag to block Raum's Man Utd move?

Manchester United's pursuit of David Raum could hit an Erik ten Hag-sized snag, while Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich future has been thrown into doubt. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

The future of Manchester United target David Raum may be decided by RB Leipzig's next boss. Jan Woitas/picture alliance

- Former manager Erik ten Hag could get in the way of Manchester United's attempts to sign RB Leipzig left-back David Raum in January, claims The Sun. After a poor start to the season, Marco Rose's position as Die Roten Bullen boss has come into question, and Ten Hag has been installed as the early favorite to take over at the Red Bull Arena. If Ten Hag does get the Leipzig job, the outlet says that the Dutchman would be loathe to lose the 26-year-old Germany international.

- Sky Sports Deutschland says that Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer avoided questions about Leroy Sané's future with the winger's contract ending in the summer. Sane made his €60 million move to Bavaria from Manchester City in 2020 but has increasingly found minutes hard to come by at the Allianz Arena. With his contract expiring on June 30, the 28-year-old will be allowed to talk to clubs outside of Germany once the transfer window opens on Jan. 1. Hainer was far more forthcoming about the futures of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies, labelling them "guardrails" that they will build the Bayern squad around.

- Crystal Palace's efforts to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki have taken hit with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund also looking at the 21-year-old, according to The Sun. Lyon want £30m for Cherki and he is hoping to play for a leading Champions League club if he moves in January, having already turned down Fulham last season.

- Sassuolo want around €15m for winger Domenico Berardi to leave in January, reports Corriere dello Sport, which adds that his salary is €3m-per-season. AC Milan have previously been interested in the 30-year-old while Fiorentina, Atalanta and clubs from abroad have thought about bringing him in. Berardi would like to play Champions League football.

- West Ham United right-back Vladimír Coufal is being tracked by clubs from overseas, according to Football Insider. Coufal's contract at London Stadium expires at the end of the season, although the Hammers are keen to renew the 32-year-old's deal due to his importance in the changing room and value as a member of the squad.

- AS Monaco are willing to let Vanderson and Caio Henrique leave if they receive a satisfactory offer for either of them during the January transfer window, says L'Equipe. That stance comes despite the full-backs playing 1,278 and 918 minutes respectively across the Champions League and Ligue 1 so far this term.