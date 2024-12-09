Ange Postecoglou reflects on Tottenham giving away two penalties in their 4-3 loss to Chelsea. (0:59)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has said his teammates are happy playing under Ange Postecoglou after Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chelsea dropped them to 11th in the Premier League and heaped more pressure on the Australian manager.

"We saw it in the first season [under Postecoglou]. In this second one we've suffered a lot of injuries," Romero told Telemundo.

"Players are the first ones to be criticised, then if we lose 10 games, the staff can be changed, but nobody talks about what is actually happening.

"We are very happy with this staff, me and my colleagues. We love how they work and the football they try to play."

Spurs' suffering on Sunday was compounded by injuries to Romero and Micky van de Ven, both of whom failed to last the 90 minutes.

Club captain Son Heung-Min has called on his teammates to stay united amid a difficult run that has seen them win just once in their last seven games.

"We got to stick together in such difficult moments, it's very important and it's why we need big support," he told Sky Sports.

"The players are very young and they need support more than we have had before. The fans were always supporting amazingly but I think it's time the players also need to step up."

Spurs visit Scottish side Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday and Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.