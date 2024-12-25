Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye Kolo Muani to cover Saka

Ian Darke reveals the players that he thinks Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool should sign in the January transfer window. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are likely to be offered Randal Kolo Muani on loan to cover Bukayo Saka, while Fenerbahce want Marcus Rashford on loan with an option to sign him permanently. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Man City must use Haaland better - Guardiola

- Rashford exiled at Man United over standards - Amorim

- Chelsea's Mudryk to 'disconnect' amid drug probe - Maresca

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Randal Kolo Muani, as he has not stepped up as expected after Kylian Mbappé's departure. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal will likely be offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan, after the injury suffered by Bukayo Saka, as reported by The Standard. The report adds that the Gunners haven't decided whether to sign a replacement for the 23-year-old. Kolo Muani could also be offered to other clubs, with the 26-year-old not stepping up in the way PSG expected after Kylian Mbappé's departure.

- Fenerbahce would like to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan with the option to make the deal permanent, according to TEAMtalk; they would require the Red Devils to pay some of the 27-year-old's wages. TEAMtalk also suggests that Man United aren't trying to force Rashford out of the club but would seriously consider offers of £50m-£60m.

- Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is attracting interest from Chelsea, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Blues are reported to be interested in signing the Switzerland international, 27, despite having nine goalkeepers already at the club (most of whom are on loan elsewhere): Robert Sánchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli, Djordje Petrovic, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beach, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Gabriel Slonina, alongside Genk's Mike Penders who will arrive in the summer.

- Napoli will compete with Juventus to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Calciomercato. Juventus transfer guru Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on a deal to sign the 23-year-old in the summer, with the player's agent, Kia Joorabchian, wanting to give Juve priority, although Napoli could use Man United's interest in Victor Osimhen to gain an advantage in negotiations.

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are both putting plans in place to sign Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, according to Football Insider. This comes with the Saints potentially being forced to let the 18-year-old leave if they suffer relegation, but they are unwilling to let such an influential player depart in January given their position at the bottom of the Premier League table.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:30 Marcotti: Haaland is part of the solution at Man City Gab & Juls praise Erling Haaland after his self-critical post-match interview following Man City's defeat to Aston Villa.

OTHER RUMORS

- River Plate's 17-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has a release clause of €45m and has attracted interest from Real Madrid, is on Manchester United's radar. (GMS)

- United will also sign Cerro Porteno left-back Diego Leon, 17, when he turns 18 in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea could listen to loan offers for 18-year-old striker Marc Guiu in January if the player says he wants to move. (Evening Standard)

- The Blues will also move on 26-year-old midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and 21-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei if the chance arises. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City want to sign a new midfielder in January to cover for the injured Rodri and have Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi on their shortlist. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, 26, has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Liverpool but is close to agreeing a new contract. (Football Insider)

- Two Premier League clubs have asked for information on Douglas Luiz in recent days but the midfielder wants to stay at Juventus. The Brazilian joined from Aston Villa only in the summer, and believes he can become a key player for I Bianconeri once he has returned from injury. (Nicolo Schira)

- Saudi Arabian clubs Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are interested in signing Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto at between €20m and €25m. West Ham United, Newcastle United and Bologna also continue to be linked with the 23-year-old after previously showing interest. (Ekrem Konur)

- Former Everton and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is hoping to revive his career with Serie A side Como. (Telegraph)