Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is of interest to Real Madrid, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is plotting big moves in January, with Martín Zubimendi and Bruno Guimarães among the players on his wish list. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Ronaldo: If I owned Man United, I would fix issues

- Pep vows Man City turnaround: 'I will not give up'

- FC Dallas acquires USMNT's Moore from Nashville

Micky van de Ven joined Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Injuries are forcing Real Madrid to look for defensive cover in January, and while Trent Alexander-Arnold currently hogs the headlines, Los Blancos could make a shock move for Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, according to Relevo. The 23-year-old Dutchman suits the type of player Madrid want -- young, fast and dominant. However, Spurs are unlikely to want to part with their star man, which is why Madrid are also looking into Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba. Meanwhile, Diario AS claims that Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid is "90% complete."

- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has issued his club with a five-man wanted list, which includes Martín Zubimendi, Bruno Guimarães, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Marc Guéhi, according to the Sunday Times. The Spaniard is looking to freshen things up after a worrying run of just one win in the past 13 games that has seen City fall 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, 25, and Newcastle United's Guimarães, 27, would provide City with cover for the injured Rodri, though both could be problematic. Zubimendi has already rejected a move to Liverpool, while Guimarães could be prohibitively expensive given his importance to the Magpies. Crystal Palace rejected bids of £70m for Guéhi, 24, in the summer, while Musiala and Wirtz, both 21, and who would offer City attacking options, could be difficult to prise from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

- Following Saturday's report that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is targeting PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani, Gianluca di Marzio reports that AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also in for the 26-year-old striker. The Frenchman seems destined to leave Les Parisiens in January having been left out of the past two squads to face Lyon and AS Monaco, having scored just two goals in 14 games. Milan have been looking into a loan move for the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward, but PSG are not willing to contribute to his wages. Arsenal are also interested.

- Chelsea are looking for the missing piece of the jigsaw to help them fight for the Premier League title, a consistent No. 9, with Internazionale's Lautaro Martínez the primary target, according to Ekrem Konur. Moreover, it's suggested the Blues could even offer three players -- Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoît Badiashile, and Mykhailo Mudryk -- plus a fee, to help persuade the Italians to part with their talisman.

- Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is seeking a loan move back to Italy to reignite his season, according to Footmercato. The 27-year-old has played just four times for Arne Slot's side, and Napoli and Internazionale are contemplating a temporary switch. Fiorentina are also interested.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Dale Johnson on what Real Madrid might see in Micky van de Ven.

Micky van de Ven has emerged as one of Tottenham's most important players since joining the club from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. The Netherlands international's incredible recovery speed means even the most rapid of strikers struggle to get away from him. Van de Ven's pace has also enabled him to become a crucial weapon bringing the ball out of defence, twice leading to assists this season. He carried the ball 56.1 meters before assisting for Brennan Johnson's goal against Manchester United in September -- and that wasn't his longest run to create a goal. In August, the Dutchman ran 60.4m before passing to Son Heung-Min to score against Everton. Those two runs rank fourth and fifth in Premier League records for goal creation. But there's a problem. While Van de Ven can be seen all over the pitch, perhaps surprising for a central defender, he has had many injury problems. He made 27 appearances last season, missing nearly a third of the campaign. And so far in 2024-25 he has just nine Premier League games to his name, a troublesome hamstring causing him to miss half of Spurs' fixtures. While Real Madrid will be attracted by his defending, speed and ball carrying, would a club which has struggled so badly with defensive injuries consider a move for this 23-year-old?

OTHER RUMORS

- Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Verbruggen is among the goalkeepers being considered as Manchester United look to replace Andre Onana. (Star on Sunday)

- Barcelona are watching 19-year-old Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon. (Diario Sport)

- Real Madrid have added AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen to their list of potential defensive signings. (Diario Sport)

- Newcastle are planning a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Sun on Sunday)

- Everton have yet to open contract talks with Jarrad Branthwaite, with £75m-rated defender being eyed by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. His deal expires in the summer of 2027. (Mail on Sunday)

- Nottingham Forest full-back Ola Aina is among the names being considered as Manchester City look for a long-term Kyle Walker replacement, (Sun on Sunday)

- If Kevin de Bruyne leaves Manchester City at the end of the season his preferred destination is MLS, rather than Saudi Arabia. (TeamTalk)

- While Man City are interested and Crystal Palace are expected to receive offers for Marc Guehi, the England centre-back is willing to wait for a move to Liverpool. Palace would want winger Ben Doak in return. (Sun on Sunday)

- Newcastle United will demand a transfer fee of more than £150m if they are to allow Alexander Isak to move on. (Sunday Telegraph)

- Sergio Ramos, a free agent after leaving Sevilla last summer, could retire if he doesn't find a new club in January. The centre-back still dreams of a return to injury-ravaged Real Madrid. (Diario AS)

- Barcelona are still trying to free up funds to re-register forward Dani Olmo, and could allow midfielder Frenkie De Jong to leave for a cut-priced fee of €20m in January. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Inter Miami have stepped up negotiations to sign Celta Vigo winger Tadeo Allende on loan, but a deal will be difficult with Granada, Real Zaragoza, Palermo and Talleres also interested. (Diario AS)

- Fiorentina are in constant contact regarding Napoli midfielder Michael Folorunsho and are interested in Parma right-back Woyo Coulibaly. (Matteo Moretto)

- Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes will terminate his contract to join Nantes. (L'Equipe)

- Atalanta are looking at Monza's Daniel Maldini, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori and Everton's Beto as they aim to strengthen in attack. Wages are likely to block any attempt to sign Liverpool's Federico Chiesa or Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee. (Calciomercato)

- Bologna want €25m for Sam Beukema but could be willing to negotiate for the centre-back with Juventus, Internazionale, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and some Premier League clubs who are interested in the 26-year-old. (Calciomercato)