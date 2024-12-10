Open Extended Reactions

UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo over the Portugal captain's criticism of him before UFC 308 in October.

Ronaldo, a fan of mixed martial arts, had backed former champion Max Holloway to beat holder Topuria in the UFC Featherweight Championship fight on Oct. 26.

Ahead of the fight in Abu Dhabi, the Al Nassr captain said that Topuria "speaks too much" and that he "didn't fight with the top guys" while talking to former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his coach, Eric Nicksick.

Topuria, a Real Madrid fan, is now finalising details for his next fight which could take place in Miami next year.

When asked about it, Topuria, 27, told Cadena Cope's El Partidazo: "The one I'm going to personally invite there [in Miami] is [Lionel] Messi because he lives there, so screw Cristiano as long as Messi exists."

Ilia Topuria has hit back at comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Long-time rivals, Ronaldo and Messi dominated football for over a decade, winning a combined 79 trophies.

Asked about the comments Ronaldo had made about him, Topuria said: "I didn't understand it, to be honest. I saw the [video] clip that came out talking about me talking too much. If Cristiano says it, something doesn't add up to me. Cristiano always talks."