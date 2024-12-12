The way-too-early Matildas Women's Asian Cup 2026 Big Board

The Matildas are done for 2024 but are still without a permanent head coach. ESPN's The Far Post discuss their concerns around interim Tom Sermanni still being at the helm in 2025. (1:21)

The Matildas are heading into their first off year since 2017, with only the friendly SheBelieves Cup in February on the national team schedule for 2025 so far.

Fans will be hoping that this time will be used to expand the playing pool and continue the process of squad regeneration without the pressures of needing to qualify for and perform on the biggest stage.

With that being said, it's never too early to look at what's coming up for the team and what future squads could look like.

ESPN's Big Board has been wheeled out prior to the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics as a way of gauging not only who would make a squad, but which players are in and around the national team conversation. In previous editions, the Big Board was constructed with one key consideration in mind: if the squad had to be picked tomorrow, who would make the cut?

For a new cycle of Big Boards, we've decided to switch it up. This time around, we're looking into our crystal balls and trying to predict the squad as it will be in 2026. Under the old rules, Sam Kerr wouldn't make the cut as she continues to rehab her ACL injury, but this new version of the Big Board means Kerr stands to be fit and available for 2026.

In addition to the squad, we will drop some names who are in and around the conversation for each of the position categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. We will select a 23-player squad with three spots reserved for goalkeepers.

Who is stepping up? Who will make the final squad? And who will be unlucky to miss out? Let's find out.

ESPN'S PREDICTED 2026 WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP MATILDAS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Teagan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Clare Hunt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Winonah Heatley

Midfielders: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Katrina Gorry, Daniela Galic

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Cortnee Vine, Sharn Freier, Holly McNamara

GOALKEEPERS

Locks: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Chloe Lincoln

This most recent window offered up a clear indication as to where the future of the Matildas' goalkeeping stocks lies. Arnold and Micah should be battling it out for the No. 1 spot in 2026 with Lincoln, who will be 21 by the time the Asian Cup rolls around, a third-choice keeper soaking up her first senior major tournament.

In the conversation: Morgan Aquino did not take to the field in the last window of 2024 but is one to watch. So too is Jada Whyman who was a mainstay -- albeit as third-choice -- in the Tony Gustavsson era, but will need to prove herself all over again. Closer to home, Claudia Jenkins and Sally James are two young goalkeepers in the A-League Women who could be more seriously in contention come 2026 or beyond.

DEFENDERS

Locks: Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Clare Hunt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Winonah Heatley

The World Cup back four of choice goes again in 2026 with Catley, Carpenter, Hunt, and Kennedy all in. Catley serves as centre-back cover as does Heatley, who has impressed enormously in her nascent national team career. Heatley also provides an option in defensive midfield. For full-back cover, Grant gets the nod as someone who can play either flank while Torpey is a viable option as a full-back, winger, or wing-back.

In the conversation: There are plenty of people who will read this list and ask where Tash Prior is, and it's a valid question. She is one of the unlucky ones to miss out in this iteration based on the versatility of those ahead of her. Other names which will continue to float around this group of players are Jamilla Rankin, Karly Roestbakken, Jess Nash, Bryleeh Henry, Matilda McNamara, and Courtney Nevin. All will need to prove themselves to continue being a part of the conversation, especially Nevin who is the most experienced of the group. For a look at some even younger players, Alexia Apostolakis and Sasha Grove are two exciting prospects worth keeping an eye on.

MIDFIELDERS

Locks: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Katrina Gorry, Daniela Galic

In 2026, Cooney-Cross will be the player the midfield is built around. Gorry should still be an integral part of the lineup, with Wheeler serving as a more defensive option. Yallop's form across the November/December window was an incredible reminder of how good she can be when utilised in her preferred positions, and how big a role good form plays in good performances. Galic and van Egmond represent the new and the old in terms of a technically sound, creative midfielder. Galic will be 19 come the start of the tournament and this will be a good place for her to cut her teeth and learn the ropes. Van Egmond's inclusion will no doubt be contentious but there is still a time and place for the 153-gamer -- namely as a luxury option off the bench.

In the conversation: While injuries don't preclude anyone from selection under the new rules of the Big Board, they still colour our selections. Knee injuries have meant the likes of Amy Sayer and Isabel Gomez haven't made the cut this time around. Players like Alex Chidiac, Laura Hughes, and Leah Davidson all got game time against Chinese Taipei and will be worth watching in the A-League Women. Indiana Dos Santos, Sarah Hunter and Chloe Logarzo represent players at the beginning, middle, and end of their national team careers who could come into calculations.

FORWARDS

Locks: Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Cortnee Vine, Sharn Freier, Holly McNamara

The ideal Matildas attack remains a combination of Kerr, Foord, Fowler, and Raso. The issue, as always, is ensuring everyone is a) healthy and b) in form at the same time.

Foord, Raso and Kerr will all be in their early 30s by the time the Asian Cup rolls around but will be supported by a crop of younger, exciting wingers. Freier has been an excitement machine over the last six months, while McNamara will hopefully be healthy for long enough to show exactly why she is so highly rated. Vine is the selection with the most question marks around her and there is a case to replace her in this squad with a more traditional No. 9.

In the conversation: That brings us to those who are unlucky to miss out. Adding in a classic, big striker would make the squad more balanced but the key options are Michelle Heyman and Emily Gielnik, who will be 37 and 33 respectively come the Asian Cup.

Remy Siemsen presents a more youthful strike option but will need to force continued selection with strong goal-scoring form. Kahli Johnson, Ella O'Grady, and Peta Trimis are some options who have played in the Young Matildas and are currently in the A-League.