Alex Morgan stresses her desire to support the USWNT despite failing to make the Olympic-winning squad this year. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Former United States women's national team star Alex Morgan singled out the inaugural 2026 FIFA women's Club World Cup as a huge opportunity for the NWSL to prove itself against the top women's clubs in the world.

The first edition of the Women's Club World Cup is set for January-February 2026 with the host country still to be determined. The 16-team tournament will be held every four years as is the men's, FIFA said earlier this year.

Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, who retired from soccer earlier this year, sees the tournament as a logical showcase for NWSL growth.

"I am really happy with ... how the Club World Cup is picking up," Morgan told Ali Krieger on ESPN's Futbol W. "I wanted to go to France because I wanted to play in Champions League ... playing in the U.S. or North America just doesn't offer [that] because it is a European tournament.

"So having the Club World Cup and being able to compete with the best club teams around the world I think truly levels the playing field."

Morgan, who played a pivotal role in NWSL development both on and off the field, said a women's Club World Cup will give the world a chance to see just how good the U.S.-based league is now.

While UEFA has the Womens' Champions League, Concacaf in North and Central America has only just created one (the Concacaf World Cup Champions Cup), giving the region a chance to crown a champion next May. However, there is as yet no competition for women's club teams across continents. Chelsea were the Women's Super League victors this past season while Barcelona beat Lyon to win the Champions League.

Last month, Brazil legend and Orlando Pride captain Marta singled out the NWSL as the "best league in the world" after the Pride became the first team since 2019 to follow up winning the NWSL Shield (best regular-season team) with the NWSL Championship.

"The NWSL has raised its level so much, especially in the last couple of years, where not only are we retaining the talent of U.S. players, but we are bringing some of the best talent from overseas," Morgan said. "It is really great to see the level continuing to raise every year."

Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, retired from soccer earlier this year. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association agreed on a historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) through 2030 that gives the players increased freedom of movement with total free agency upon the expiration of contracts, the elimination of player drafts, a higher salary cap, a sizeable increase in minimum salaries and expanded parental leave and childcare benefits.

"With the new CBA, having a higher salary cap, no max salary for individual players, things like this will create competitiveness between European teams that don't have a salary cap and the NWSL," Morgan said.

She singled out the parity between NWSL teams on the field.

"There is really great at competitiveness across the board," Morgan said. "There's no blowouts in the NWSL , there's no 5-0s and you know if it is a 5-0 game, the next time they play each other it could be 5-0 the other way. It's so even, which I love."

Morgan, who is pregnant with her second child, admitted she was disappointed not to have been chosen for the United States women's national team at the Paris Olympics, but stressed that she harbors no ill will toward new coach Emma Hayes.

"I have done everything I wanted to do, I am a gold medalist I have won World Cups, This would have been a cherry on top. But it didn't work out," she said. "At the end of the day it was not up to me it was up to one person and she made her decision. I supported the team throughout the Olympics. There is really no bitter feelings when it comes to the national team.,

"I understood that the team was trending younger. Obviously the opportunity to have younger players come in and prove themselves and prepare for another big tournament coming in the World Cup in 2027

"This was a pivotal time for those players to get that experience and prove themselves and Emma coming in and wanting to make her mark on the team."

The USWNT veteran was on the teams that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and an Olympic gold medal in 2012, as well as a bronze medal in 2021. She scored 123 goals for the USWNT, fifth most in program history and is one of only seven players to score 100 or more.

Morgan played in four World Cups, including her breakout at the 2011 edition, when the USWNT lost the final to Japan in a penalty shootout.

Morgan won the inaugural NWSL title with the Portland Thorns in 2013. She also won a professional title in her rookie season in 2011, with the Western New York Flash in Women's Professional Soccer, the NWSL's predecessor. She finished her NWSL career this season with the San Diego Wave.

Morgan played in 150 NWSL games, 63 of which were for San Diego. In 2017, Morgan joined Lyon on a short-term deal and won a treble, including the Champions League.