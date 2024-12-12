Gab Marcotti and Rob Palmer discuss the problems faced by Pep Guardiola and his struggling Manchester City squad. (2:44)

Manchester City have condemned online racist abuse of defender Kyle Walker following their 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old shared abusive messages he received via Instagram and called upon the app to clamp down on the amount of racist trolling circling on the platform.

"No one should ever be subject to the sort of vile, racist and threatening abuse I have received online since last night's match," Walker wrote on his Instagram story.

"Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.

"To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, to improve, and to turn the corner together."

City posted a message of support to the England international in a statement on their website.

"Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse that Kyle Walker was subject to online following last night's fixture," the club wrote.

Kyle Walker was a victim of online racist abuse following Manchester City's Champions League loss to Juventus. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"We refuse to tolerate discrimination of any kind, regardless of whether that be in stadiums or online.

"We will be offering Kyle our full support following the disgusting treatment he has received."