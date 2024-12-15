Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's hopes of catching Chelsea in the Women's Super League (WSL) title race were seriously dented on Sunday as Everton claimed an unlikely 2-1 victory at Walton Hall.

Everton move out of the relegation places with the win, while City's failure to captalise on Chelsea's first dropped points of the season at Leicester City on Saturday leaves them six points behind the reigning champions.

Brian Sørensen's team had never picked up points against City in the WSL before Sunday's clash but the players showed no signs of mental scars, flying out of the blocks and creating a number of chances in a breathless first half.

The pressure told after 31 minutes as Sara Holmgaard dinked a ball into the penalty area from the right flank and Lucy Hope guided a header past Khiara Keating to give the hosts the lead.

The advantage was then doubled as the first period drew to its close. Honoka Hayashi found space inside the box and saw her shot deflect into the bottom-left corner to leave the visitors shell-shocked at the break.

Lucy Hope scored Everton's opener against Manchester City. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Gareth Taylor's City side emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and Courtney Brosnan was forced into action on a number of occasions in the Everton net.

Jill Roord and Lily Murphy both went close but the deficit was only halved in the 89th minute after Karoline Olesen brought down Yui Hasegawa in the box and Australia striker Mary Fowler thumped home the resultant penalty.

That made for a nervy close to the game but Everton held out to spark jubilant celebrations at the full-time whistle.