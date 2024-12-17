Open Extended Reactions

Edoardo Bove has said he is keen to return to football following his on-pitch collapse in Serie A. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has thanked fans and said he is doing "fine" following his collapse during a Serie A match on Dec. 1.

Bove, 22, was discharged from a hospital in Florence on Friday after having surgery to implant a defibrillator.

The Italy under-21 player, who was back at Fiorentina's training ground Viola Park at the weekend with his teammates, wrote on Instagram: "The unpleasant episode that occurred during Fiorentina-Inter proved to me, even more than I thought, that football is much more than a match, a championship or a career.

"I am truly grateful to belong to this world and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the affection and closeness you have shown me! I'm fine and that's the most important thing!"

Bove, who spent two weeks in hospital, has been overwhelmed by the messages of support and said he felt the "authentic spirit" of football throughout the ordeal.

"The affection I received, the warmth of the fans, the support from my teammates and opponents, the closeness of the WHOLE world of football was something that gave me incredible strength and courage," he said. "I felt surrounded by a positive energy that allowed me to remain calm, not to feel the loneliness that is often present in this type of difficulty.

"I would like us all to commit ourselves not to forget the true essence of our sport, not to let ourselves be overshadowed too much by its commercial side and not to take its authentic spirit for granted."

Bove, who joined Fiorentina in August on a season-long loan from home club, AS Roma, gave no indication as to when he will be able to return to play. He ended his statement by saying: "See you soon... on the pitch!"

However, the midfielder won't be able to play in Italy again once a defibrillator is fitted.